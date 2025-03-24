Cool hacks for hot days: Online finds for kids to beat the heat

Summer is here — the season of ice pops, sunscreen battles, and toddlers who insist they’re “not hot” while turning an alarming shade of tomato. While we can’t fast-forward to cooler days, we can stock up on smart summer finds that make life a little less sweltering. From genius cooling gadgets to summer-ready gear, here are the best Amazon finds to help you survive the heat — hopefully, with an iced coffee in hand — without melting into a puddle of exhaustion.

Sunscreen applicator

Anyone who has tried to apply sunscreen on a wiggly kid who hates anything sun protection , will thank the stars for this gadget. Easy to load and refill with any sunscreen, and encouraging independent application, the Baseefy sunscreen applicator is a summer essential. The removable Sponge helps to evenly apply sunscreen, lotion and moisturiser without getting our hands dirty. If you want it even easier, the Nivea roll-on sunscreen for kids is also a success with ease of application.

Splash pad

This spacious sprinkler and splash mat has been a hit for my son, his friends and the neighbourhood kids since forever. Just hook them up to a hose, and suddenly, you’ve got a swirling, spraying, giggle-inducing oasis for little ones. Once done, you just let it deflate, fold it and store it making it a perfect portable outdoor water play option. Whether it’s jumping through fountains, stomping on water jets, or simply cooling off under a gentle spray, these inflatable wonders are a guaranteed hit.

Mini portable fan

Most kids get extremely hot, sweaty and uncomfortable in the car seat or the stroller. The Gaiatop mini portable fan can be clipped onto your stroller, car seat, bassinet and many other places to keep your little one cool. The mini stroller fan’s cover only has 5.5mm gaps, so it will protect the infant’s little fingers if they get curious and try to touch the blades.

Sunglasses stretchable straps

If you have ever lost your child’s favourite sunglasses and spent an entire day looking for them, then you’ll love these. These stretchy silicone straps are the ultimate summer essential for kids who refuse to sit still. These lightweight, flexible lifesavers keep shades snugly in place, whether your little one is running, jumping, or perfecting their cannonball technique. Plus, they help prevent the dreaded “Mom, my sunglasses are gone!” meltdown. Functional, fuss-free, and a total game-changer for sunny adventures!

Ice cream moulds

The only way that I am ensuring my child is not going crazy over store bought popsicles is by using these moulds at home. Yoghurt popsicles are a healthier alternative, and minimal effort maximum impact treats that you can make, and hide fruits and seeds in, which your kids might shy away from otherwise. Plus, they are a great way to keep them cool in the sweltering heat. These silicone moulds come in multiple adorable shapes which make them even more of a novelty treat for children.

Diving toys

Perfect for older kids who want to spend time in the pool, these toys are engaging and fun. Diving toys make every swim session more exciting, transforming the pool into a treasure hunt. Whether it’s colorful rings, sinking gems, or playful sea creatures, these toys encourage kids to dive, chase, and retrieve — keeping them entertained while building confidence in the water. Plus, with very little kids, you can use them during bath time too! All under supervision, of course.

Blackboard sticker

For the scorching sun days when you don’t want kids outside, this blackboard sticker wall decal will save you tons of tantrums. Made out of a strong vinyl material, easy to apply, use and wipe down, these can be removed from your wall without leaving chalk and ink stains everywhere else. Allow your children’s creativity to flow with House of Quirk Self-Adhesive Wall Sticker Black Board that provides a place to doodle, paint and experiment with stickers.

Beating the summer heat doesn’t have to mean endless complaints and sticky chaos. With a few smart picks, you can keep the kids cool, the meltdowns minimal, and the fun going strong and we can all pretend that we got this.

The author is an economist and full-time millennial mother, struggling to cope with daily chores