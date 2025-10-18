MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 18 October 2025

Mind’s music

Hey Mon refers to the mind and cognition, cardinal elements of Rabindranath Tagore’s musical creations

Ritobhash Mukherjee Published 18.10.25, 10:08 AM
Jayati Chakraborti.

Jayati Chakraborti. Source: Ritobhash Mukherjee

The renowned vocalist, Apala Basu Sen, directed Hey Mon, presented by Brati at G.D. Birla Sabhaghar. Hey Mon refers to the mind and cognition, cardinal elements of Rabindranath Tagore’s musical creations. Sen’s curated ode started with a group performance of “Dnaarao, mon, anonto bromhando majhe” by Brati’s students. Among the other performances, solo recitals like “Tui phele eshechish kare” by Jayati Chakraborty (picture), “Ami sangshare mon diyechinu” by Iman Halder and “Ei kothati mone rekho” by
Iman Chakraborty were noteworthy. Group performances like “Akash jurey shuninu”, “Kar milono chao birohi”, “Ore ore ore amar mon meteche”, “Mono mor meghero shongi” were captivating.

The narration by the renow­n­ed elocutionists, Samya Karpha and Rini Biswas, was enriching and created a continuity between songs. Special mention must be made of the dancers, Supratim Pal, Chaity Ghosh and Suranjana Nandi, who captured the emotions of each song with their performances.

RELATED TOPICS

Rabindranath Tagore Art Review
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Biggest’ Maoist surrender in Chhattisgarh, 210 rebels hand over 153 weapons

Chief minister Sai said: 'This historic step is proof that our approach based on trust, dialogue and development — not violence — is yielding results.'
Amit Shah
Quote left Quote right

I feel the NDA should have formally declared its chief ministerial candidate

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT