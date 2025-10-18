Mind’s music

The renowned vocalist, Apala Basu Sen, directed Hey Mon, presented by Brati at G.D. Birla Sabhaghar. Hey Mon refers to the mind and cognition, cardinal elements of Rabindranath Tagore’s musical creations. Sen’s curated ode started with a group performance of “Dnaarao, mon, anonto bromhando majhe” by Brati’s students. Among the other performances, solo recitals like “Tui phele eshechish kare” by Jayati Chakraborty (picture), “Ami sangshare mon diyechinu” by Iman Halder and “Ei kothati mone rekho” by

Iman Chakraborty were noteworthy. Group performances like “Akash jurey shuninu”, “Kar milono chao birohi”, “Ore ore ore amar mon meteche”, “Mono mor meghero shongi” were captivating.

The narration by the renow­n­ed elocutionists, Samya Karpha and Rini Biswas, was enriching and created a continuity between songs. Special mention must be made of the dancers, Supratim Pal, Chaity Ghosh and Suranjana Nandi, who captured the emotions of each song with their performances.