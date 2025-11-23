Mind the Queue

West Bengal’s healthcare services are routinely in the news for a variety of reasons. Last week, it was reported that the state government’s telemedicine service clocked 70 million plus consultations. Earlier this month, 110 mobile medical units were launched for remote villages and hilly areas. The chief minister also pulled up the health department for hiring delays. In the middle of all this, the authors interviewed the waiting citizenry across 7 hospitals of Calcutta. Here’s what they learnt



Diabetes

Man, 45, mason’s assistant

FROM: Guma, North 24-Parganas; distance covered by cycle van and train, before walking to the hospital from Sealdah

NEAREST HOSPITAL: Ashoknagar State General Hospital in Habra

“It’s better to come this far than waste a day at the local hospital. It is too crowded and

not all tests and medicines are available.”

Chronic Kidney Disease

Woman, 62, homemaker

Bankra, Howrah

“Domjur Rural Hospital, which is close to my house, is ill-equipped.”



Gall Bladder Cancer

Man, 55, motor mechanic

Purulia; 6 hours by train and 1 hour by bus

The Deben Mahata Government Medical College & Hospital in Purulia

“It does not have radiation or chemotherapy. We had gone to Jamshedpur, which is closer to Purulia, but the cost of treatment was quite high.”

Radiation Therapy Post Surgery

Woman, 45, Anganwadi worker

Gosaba, South 24-Parganas; 4 hours by bus

Gosaba Rural Hospital

“A homoeopathy doctor misled us for quite a few months. I am suffering from breast cancer. Treatment got delayed. There is no facility for cancer therapy there.”

Acute Pain in Limbs

Man, 65, retired school peon

Haroa, North 24-Parganas; 4 hours in a shared mini truck

“I have been suffering from acute pain in my arms and legs after I opted for alternative treatment for a long drawn low-grade fever by a gramin doctor. The Haroa rural hospital is overcrowded and doesn’t have proper facilities or enough doctors.”



Arthritis

Woman, 62, homemaker

Chhota Mollakhali, South 24-Parganas; 4 hours by motor boat and two buses

Gosaba Rural Hospital

“Our doctor had prescribed painkillers. They don’t work anymore.”



Cataract

Woman, 63, homemaker

Joyrambati, Hooghly; that’s a commute of 4.5 hours in all, part-bus, part-train

Arambagh S.D. Hospital

“Our hospital does not have the advanced technology needed for cataract surgery. I had undergone surgery in one eye there, but I cannot see well in that eye.”

Vomiting Blood

Woman, 47, homemaker

Khirpai, West Midnapore; a commute of 3 hours, part bus, part train

Ghatal Sub Divisional Hospital

“My condition worsened. The diagnosis was all wrong. Once I came here, the treatment worked wonders. I have been coming here every fortnight for the last three months.”

Jaundice

Woman, 70, retired nurse

Sarsuna, South 24-Parganas; a commute of 1.5 hours

“I was admitted to the ESI hospital in Thakurpukur for 12 days. But when my condition did not improve, I was advised to go for an endoscopy, which is again not available there. I shall get my tests done here and go back to the ESI hospital for treatment.”



Unable to Eat

Child, 2 plus years; father owns a sweet shop and mother works at a beauty parlour

Mayapur, Nadia; takes 5 hours by train

The nearest hospital is Nabadwip General Hospital

“She is unable to eat anything. She looks like a 9-month-old because of this.”

Heart Attack

Man, 40, toto driver

Diamond Harbour, South 24-Parganas; 2 hours by local train

“We admitted our patient to the Diamond Harbour Government Medical College & Hospital. But he was not treated for over 48 hours. We released him on personal bond and brought him here. The doctors here operated on him within 24 hours. They said his state was critical when we brought him in.”

Gall Stone

Woman, 62, homemaker

Bargachia, Hooghly; an hour by local train

“There is a village medical centre close by but they don’t perform surgeries.”

Consumed Pesticide

Man, 22, student

Diamond Harbour, South 24-Parganas;3 hours by road

Diamond Harbour Government Medical College & Hospital

“The hospital did not take any risk and sent us here. It took us over a couple of hours. Anything could have happened on the way. Our patient has been in the hospital for

14 days. He can eat and sleep, but he has not cleared

his bowels for the past six days.”

Tumour in Nose

Child, 5 years, father is a daily wager

Haroa, North 24-Parganas; 3 hours by local train

“The child has pain in her nose and breathing trouble. We went to a government hospital in Basirhat but they don’t do surgery or handle complicated cases.”

Bowel Obstruction

Man, 71, retired clerk

Champahati, South 24-Parganas; came by a four-wheeler as the condition of the patient was deteriorating. It takes 2 hours to reach the hospital here

“Champahati Nursing Home and Kalikapur PHC are close by. But the patient was in such pain that the hospital there refused to admit him. We brought him in a car. He was operated on the same night or he would not have survived.”