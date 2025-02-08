Meet Shubham Karnani, the new chairperson of YI Kolkata

Shubham Karnani has been appointed as the Chair of Young Indians (Yi) Kolkata Chapter for 2025, following his impactful tenure as Co-Chair. His journey within Yi has been defined by his commitment to learning, collaboration, and purpose, making a lasting impact on the organization and its national initiatives.

Since joining Yi in October 2021, Shubham has played a key role in various verticals over the years.

Beyond Yi, he is the director (technical) at Chemtex and actively manages multiple business ventures, including Karnani FnB Specialities LLP, The Grid, and The Almond. He also oversees Caldera, a popular craft beer brand. As Yi Chair, he aims to drive meaningful change, fostering a culture of trust, collaboration, and value-driven leadership to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs and professionals. A quick chat with t2 on helming the new role.

Hi Shubham! Congrats on being the chair of Young Indians (Yi) Kolkata this year! What does the post mean to you?

Thank you! Being the chair of Yi Kolkata is an incredible honour and responsibility. To me, it represents the opportunity to bring people together, drive meaningful change, and create a platform where young leaders can truly make a difference. It’s also a chance to give back to an organisation that has contributed immensely to my personal and professional growth.

How do you look at making an impact during your tenure?

I believe every chair adds their unique vision to Yi’s journey. For me, it’s about building a strong foundation with member inclusiveness, sustainable initiatives, fostering collaboration and ensuring that our projects leave a lasting legacy. My focus will be on amplifying Yi’s influence across sectors and empowering members to lead with purpose.

What are some of your long-term and short-term goals?

In the short term, I aim to enhance member engagement, execute meaningful events like we did Sundowner Run For Her Safety with self-defence workshop with martial arts champion Aparna Rajawat; and Shabdon Ki Khushiyaan, where we donated 3,840 books to 487 students of Birati Globe Vision Society. As a legacy, Yi Kolkata has some beautiful projects such as Uthe Sabke Kadam, where we have donated over 6,500 limbs with support from our members and Rotary that we would continue to scale up. Long-term, I want to position Yi Kolkata as a thought leader in areas like entrepreneurship, sustainability, and youth empowerment. Additionally, I plan to create systems that ensure continuity and scalability of our initiatives in years to come.

Yi has done a variety of meaningful events, is there any particular area you feel is untouched and you want to focus on?

While Yi has made significant strides in education, health, and entrepreneurship, I feel we could explore more in the realm of mental health and emotional well-being, especially for young professionals. Additionally, strengthening global collaborations through platforms like the BIMSTEC Youth Summit can open doors for cultural and professional exchanges.

What according to you sets Yi apart from many other organisations?

Yi stands out because of its unique blend of youth, innovation, and purpose. It’s not just a networking platform but a movement that enables young leaders to contribute meaningfully to nation-building. The diversity of its members, coupled with a shared vision of a better India, makes it truly special.

I have to ask this... on the business front you are a part of Chemtex and involved in ventures like The Grid, The Almond, and Caldera as a family business. During your tenure, do you have plans on focusing on F&B and nightlife areas too since you closely work around it?

Why not?! I strongly believe in the saying “work hard, party hard”. While my professional experience gives me insights into F&B and hospitality, my focus as Yi chair will remain on creating impactful programs for members and society. As a part of our team ME (member’s engagement), which is being chaired by my wife Sonam, we celebrate the birthdays of all our members and treat them with parties at the city’s favourite F&B outlets. Parties help you break ice easily and unwind in an informal setting to make meaningful connections and bond together while still having fun. Caldera being a platinum sponsor of Yi Kolkata for this year will become a part of all our celebrations across all sectors. However, I do see potential in exploring projects that align with these industries, such as promoting sustainable practices in F&B or fostering entrepreneurship in nightlife and events.

Who are ‘Young Indians’ in the truest sense according to you? Is it specifically measured by age?

Young Indians are those who embody the spirit of curiosity, innovation, and action. It’s not just about age but a mindset that’s driven by a desire to make a difference. Whether they’re 21 or 41, what defines a Young Indian is their ability to think big and act boldly.

You joined Yi in 2021 and co-chaired Yi Kolkata chapter in 2024. What has been the biggest learning/achievement so far?

My biggest learning has been the power of collaboration. Yi has shown me that when people with diverse skills and backgrounds come together for a shared cause, the results can be transformative.

It all started when I co-chaired Team Entrepreneurship in 2022 and introduced Yi SmartKids — a financial literacy program designed for adolescent children. The idea was simple yet powerful: to instill financial awareness from an early age, equipping them with the knowledge to make informed money decisions and understand the value of financial independence. This initiative soon resonated across the Yi network, eventually being adopted by Yi members across 70 cities. Seeing an idea that I nurtured grow into a national movement has been incredibly fulfilling.

Following this, I had the opportunity to co-chair and coin YiFi, a landmark event that brought financial literacy to the forefront. YiFi became Young Indians’ largest financial conclave, featuring some of the biggest names in business and finance.

In 2023 as learning chair, I got the chance to co-lead another fantastic initiative: YAi (Young Indians & AI). This was more than just a learning event — it was an immersive experience that allowed members to explore and interact with Artificial Intelligence tools like ChatGPT firsthand.

In 2024, one of my proudest achievements has been Main Shravan, where we took 27 old-age-home women to Dakshineswar and Belur Math and our members could live the life of Shravan Kumar by caring for these mothers who have been detached from their families and sent to old-age homes.

Lastly, by the end of your tenure, how would you like to be remembered by Team Yi?

I’d like to be remembered as someone who brought people together, created meaningful opportunities for growth, and left a legacy of impactful initiatives. My goal is to inspire every member to believe in their potential and contribute towards a better future for Yi and for India.