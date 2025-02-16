Love trends on Instagram? Here’s how to jump on the viral bandwagon

Are you that Instagrammer who likes following the latest trends? You must be looking forward to boosting your engagement. Using trending audios and jumping into fun reel ideas might help. If you have been thinking of following fun trends, then here are some reels that My Kolkata has picked recently. Even if you are not a creator, we are sure you will still enjoy watching them.

‘Songo Chhara Kore Sokhi’ dance reel

The song Songo Chhara Kore Sokhi sung by Aditi Chakraborty has been a trending audio on Instagram for a while. Dedicated to Lord Krishna, the lyrics are fun and adorable. Professional and amateur dancers – both men and women are using this audio to create sit-down dance reels. Check out the graceful moves and expressions! You can also pick them up and try re-creating it yourself.

Travel reel — from dialogue to song

Got a travel plan coming up? Plan your content ahead of time, so that you don’t waste time on the trip looking for trending audio and ideas. Save the reels and audio you see online now. If you need help to manipulate your algorithm, then here is one reel to start with. This dialogue from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani followed by the song Nadaan Parinde will make you live your Bunny moment. Remember to capture as many scenic views as possible, along with shots of yourself.

Three states; three languages

If your friends' group is multicultural, then this is a fun reel to make. Get together with your friends from different states and pick a few fun words. Each of you say the word in your own language. While it is a good way to bond, you also learn a new language too. You might find that many words sound the same in different languages.

Take a trip around the city with this audio

Cut…Cut… Dhun Thodi Si Chhut Rahi Hai — if you have been scrolling Instagram lately, we are sure you have come across this song. The trend for this audio is to share glimpses of a city. Capture shots of your city’s food, tourist places, monuments, transport and more, and sync them with this audio.

The ‘chai’ trend

This trend is for chai lovers. If you are one, then remaking this reel will be great fun. Head to your favourite tea shop or just brew it at home. Take close-up shots of the cups, capture the steam rising, and you relishing the tea. The audio is a dialogue from the movie Wake Up Sid, followed by the song Bade Achhe Lagte Hai.

Guess the voice challenge

Looking for a trend to get on board with your office colleagues? This identify the voice challenge is doing pretty well on Instagram. Get your manager or boss to sit on a chair and have each of the team members stand behind them and say a word or sentence. Without turning back, they have to identify the name of the person. It’s a fun team-building exercise and shows how well your senior knows the team.



