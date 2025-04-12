In step with divinity

Dance is considered a form of worship, a medium to connect with the divine, in the Indian performative tradition. Murta Maheswara, conceptualised and choreographed by the veteran Odissi exponent and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee, Sharmila Biswas, integrated dance, music and theatre in what was an emotional tribute to the deity of dance, Shiva. Premiering at the Story Tellers' festival, organised jointly by Sparsh Studio for Performing Arts and Odissi Vision and Movement Centre at Gyan Manch, Murta Maheswara not only bore the hallmarks of Biswas's creative interpretation of mythology and ritualistic folk traditions but also demonstrated her commitment to liberate dance from the constraints of codes and choreography.

In the prelude, the dancers embodying Shaivite aesthetics performed to chants like "Har har Mahadev" and songs with folkish fervour, such as "Bhola nache". Here, conventional steps were combined with devotional gestures like kneeling and prostrating to convey the devotional spirit. The first segment titled Aranyak, which concentrated on Shiva's form as Pashupati (lord of animals), communicated the imagery of a forest where Pashupati resides as the protector of all life forms. The use of stylised, earthy movements, like swaying hand gestures to signify a canopy, and mime to enact various creatures of the forest, from elephants to moles, demonstrated the dancers' physical agility. The multidirectional geometries of their movements were captivating. Shiva’s portrayal as a carefree, uninhibited yet destructive entity was well-executed. The creation of sounds of the wilderness with the help of recorded music was meant to underline the harmonious relationship between nature and the divine.

Biswas's questioning of Shiva's relevance in the present day was marked by her exploration of divine rhythm and its eternal echoes. Titled Dhwani and Pratidhwani, the concluding piece was a meditation on sonics that plunged the audience into a realm of movement governed by instinctiveness and fluidity. The energetic interplay between the intricate footwork of the performers and the rhythm players created a rhythmic melody that lingered long after the performance.