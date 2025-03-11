Exclusive chat with Novotel Kolkata’s new general manager Rajneesh Kumar

From resorts to tier-II addresses and big cities, he has a rich experience in the hospitality business. Rajneesh Kumar has joined Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences as its general manager. t2 chats with him to find out what’s on the anvil for the massive property. Excerpts.

How does it feel to be in Calcutta?

I am absolutely delighted to be in the City of Joy. Calcutta has a unique charm, blending deep-rooted history, vibrant culture and warm hospitality, making it a truly special place. While I have always wanted to visit before, now living and working here offers a new perspective. The city’s energy, its love for food, art and festivals, and the warmth of its people are truly remarkable. I am eager to explore more, immerse myself in its traditions and contribute to the hospitality landscape of this dynamic city through Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences and the team.

What is your expectation in terms of performance?

I recognise the immense potential and responsibility that comes with leading one of the largest key hotels in the region. My expectation when it comes to performance is clear — to drive sustainable growth across all key areas, including revenue generation, guest satisfaction and operational excellence. With our extensive room inventory, diverse food and beverage offerings and expansive banqueting spaces, we aim to solidify our position as the preferred choice for business and leisure travellers, as well as a top destination for weddings and MICE events.

Further, fostering a culture of collaboration within the team will be pivotal in achieving our goals. Team engagement, training and innovation will be key drivers in maintaining Novotel Kolkata’s leadership in the market. By leveraging data-driven decision-making and staying agile in response to market dynamics, I am confident we can elevate the hotel’s overall performance to new heights while reinforcing Novotel Kolkata’s brand promise of hospitality with a heart.

What are some of the best features of Novotel Kolkata that you’re going to leave untouched?

There are certain defining features of this hotel that will remain untouched because they are at the heart of what makes Novotel Kolkata a preferred destination for guests.

Our expansive banqueting and event spaces... with 30,000sq ft of versatile banqueting areas, including the newly-renovated The Eiffel Ballroom, we have established ourselves as the go-to venue for weddings, corporate events and grand celebrations in eastern India.

From the flavourful and immersive experience at Ministry of Kebabs, the European charm of Café Joy, to the contemporary all-day dining at The Square, our food & beverage offerings are among the best in the city. We will continue to refine and elevate them while staying true to their authenticity.

Our 340 well-appointed rooms cater to both corporate and leisure travellers with world-class comfort, making Novotel Kolkata an ideal space for work-life balance. The outdoor pool, wellness spa and modern fitness centre are well-loved by our guests and will remain key pillars of the experience we offer.

Our focus will be on strengthening what already makes Novotel Kolkata a leader in hospitality while exploring new opportunities to elevate the guest experience even further.

What are some of the major changes you are going to implement?

Our focus as a team will be on enhancing guest experiences, operational efficiency and revenue growth while strengthening our position as a preferred destination for business, leisure and events. Some of the key changes I plan to implement include...

Elevating guest experience: Enhancing personalised services through technology and training to anticipate guest preferences. Strengthening Heartist culture, ensuring every team member delivers warm and intuitive hospitality. Adding innovation to the loyalty guest experience with exclusive offerings and seamless check-ins.

Strengthening F&B as a key revenue driver: Further positioning Ministry of Kebabs, Speak Burgers and The Square as leading dining destinations. Introducing seasonal promotions, immersive dining experiences and exclusive collaborations. Enhancing banquet catering with curated culinary experiences for weddings and MICE events.

Boosting digital and brand visibility: Strengthening digital marketing and social media engagement to drive direct bookings and brand awareness. Amplifying online reputation management, ensuring we are a top-rated hospitality choice. Collaborating with influencers, media and corporate partners for wider outreach.

Driving operational excellence: Optimising processes and cost efficiencies to improve GOP and bottom-line performance. Implementing advanced data analytics for revenue management, ensuring competitive pricing and occupancy. Strengthening internal communication for cross-departmental synergy and seamless guest experiences.

Sustainability and community engagement: Expanding green initiatives, including energy-efficient practices and waste reduction. Partnering with local artisans, businesses and community projects to support sustainability. Strengthening employee wellness programmes to foster a happier and more engaged workforce.

How would you define your management style?

As the general manager of Novotel Kolkata, my management style is a balance of strategic leadership, empowerment and guest-centric innovation. I believe in leading by example — setting high standards while fostering a collaborative and inclusive workplace culture. My approach is deeply rooted in open communication and adaptability. I encourage my team to take ownership of their roles, empowering them with the tools and guidance to make decisions that enhance guest experiences. At the same time, I focus on operational efficiency, ensuring that we optimise resources while delivering exceptional service. Sustainability and community engagement are also integral to my leadership. Novotel Kolkata is more than just a hotel; it’s a destination that brings people together and I aim to strengthen its position by fostering strong guest relationships, driving culinary excellence and creating memorable experiences. Ultimately, my goal is to nurture a motivated team, exceed guest expectations and position Novotel Kolkata as a leading hospitality destination in the region.

How have your previous experiences shaped your style of working?

I believe my leadership style has been shaped by a career rooted in resilience, continuous learning and a passion for people. Having started from a humble background and staying connected to my roots, I have always believed in the power of upskilling and adaptability. My journey, which includes a PGDM from IIM Shillong and a digital marketing course from IIT Delhi, has reinforced my strategic approach towards modern-day management, leadership and guest engagement. With experience across diverse markets, I have cultivated a leadership style that is both operationally strong and people-driven. I believe in leading by example, fostering a collaborative culture and driving innovation to enhance guest experiences.

In terms of F&B, what are some of the new developments that we will see in the next few months?

Guests can look forward to several exciting developments in the coming months. We are curating innovative dining experiences that blend authenticity with creativity, enhancing our existing restaurant offerings while introducing new culinary concepts. At Ministry of Kebabs, we will roll out signature tasting of a new menu featuring handcrafted kebabs paired with smoky cocktails, further enriching the immersive north Indian dining experience. The Square will see a fresh line-up of themed brunches and seasonal pop-ups, spotlighting regional and international cuisines. Additionally, Café Joy will unveil an enhanced all-day dining menu, focusing on artisanal coffees and handcrafted patisserie selections.

Beyond this, we are strengthening our focus on sustainable dining by incorporating more locally-sourced ingredients and reducing food waste across our outlets.