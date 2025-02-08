A chat with the design head of W before the brand debuts at New York Fashion Week today

Since its launch in the early 2000s, W, a pioneering women’s fashion brand that blends contemporary design with cultural heritage, has redefined wardrobe essentials and introduced premium occasion wear. As the only Indian ethnicwear brand debuting at New York Fashion Week under the Made in India segment this year, W will showcase three distinct capsules celebrating Indian craftsmanship — The Indian Affair, Bold Chic, and The Wedding Drama. The brand will present its Spring/Summer 2025 collection in 20-minute show today at Sony Hall, Manhattan, marking a major milestone for the brand and Indian fashion.

t2 chatted with Calcutta girl Shreyasee Halder, design head at W, who has spearheaded the collection that is being showcased at New York Fashion Week today.

Can you trace W’s journey for us?

Sreyashee Halder

I joined W five years after its inception. The brand was founded with the ethos of offering something contemporary to Indian women — something distinct for working women and those who truly understand fashion. We carried this ethos forward, focusing on easy, fuss-free clothing, which we believed was the primary need of Indian women.

For example, W was the first retail brand to introduce knit churidars. We also introduced half-width drapes, which are both functional and stylish. By 2015, as fashion preferences evolved and women moved away from the traditional salwar kameez, we launched palazzos, trousers, skirts, and more, ensuring comfort while retaining an Indian aesthetic.

In terms of prints, Indian-wear had always been associated with traditional designs, but W was among the first brands to incorporate Western artistic elements into kurtas — ranging from architectural prints to abstract designs. We aim to resonate with young consumers and keep up with contemporary trends. Today, we offer spaghetti-strap kurtas and versatile pieces that can be styled as both dresses and kurtas, allowing women to express their individuality.

W has brought global fashion influences to Indian women, and now the brand is showcasing Indian-wear on a global stage.

New York Fashion Week is a significant milestone for W, providing a platform to present the choices of Indian women to an international audience. We want the world to see the level of fashion embedded in Indian daily wear. Our clothing is designed for people beyond borders — it is unique, comfortable, and stylish enough to be worn internationally.

Global designers have been incorporating Indian prints and embroidery into their collections, so we believe there’s no reason why we shouldn’t showcase our own creations with a fresh perspective for a global market. Our vision is for W to become the go-to Indian-wear brand worldwide.

Please walk us through the collection.

We’ve curated three distinct capsules — The Indian Affair, Bold Chic and The Wedding Drama — featuring 20 unique outfits. The Indian Affair is a tribute to timeless Indian styles and traditional craftsmanship while our Bold Chic section has young, vibrant fusion styles designed for the modern, global audience. The Wedding Drama has the undeniable grand, opulent yet minimalistic designs perfect for Indian weddings.

The first drop includes bold graphic floral prints, stylish three-piece suits, and trendy strappy ensembles. Many of our Runway Chic outfits can be worn as dresses, depending on how customers choose to style them. We’ve reimagined drapes to reflect current trends, and these outfits are versatile enough to be worn effortlessly on the streets of New York. As the collection progresses, the florals become more delicate, and beadwork is introduced on straps. Traditional techniques like schiffli embroidery, bidri inlay work, and intricate threadwork are also incorporated.

The designs gradually transition from contemporary to traditional, drawing inspiration from architectural inlay work seen in palaces. Embroidered pieces featuring mirrorwork and intricate Indian craftsmanship take centrestage. Our collection includes spaghetti-strap dresses, sheer layered jackets, drapes, palazzos, kurtas, and more.

For The Wedding Drama segment, we have embraced fuchsia and lime green for a minimalistic yet grand aesthetic. Rich brocades are paired with zardozi, beadwork, and mirror embellishments. As this is a spring/summer collection, the colour palette remains fresh and vibrant. We have also incorporated aari embroidery into our embellished garments, ensuring meticulous detailing and a refined finish.

What sets W apart from other brands?

Our strength lies in our design sensibility and meticulous attention to detail. We focus not just on the garments themselves but also on the complete styling experience — considering silhouettes, pairings, embroidery, and embellishments. It’s not just about showcasing products; it’s about offering a distinct and immersive consumer experience.

Sanjali Brahma