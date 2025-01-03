Rudrabhishek Enterprises to deploy GIS technology to improve power services

Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (JBVNL), the power distribution entity in the state, has appointed a private player for a wide range of GIS (Geographic Information System) projects.

A Geographic Information System (GIS) is a computer system that analyses and displays geographically referenced information.

After a vigorous bidding process, JBVNL appointed Rudrabhishek Enterprises Limited (REPL) for a comprehensive GIS asset mapping and consumer indexing project in the state.

Sources in JBVNL informed that the agreement will involve consumer indexing, GIS-based asset mapping and the creation or upgradation of GIS databases and applications. The project spans five years — two years for implementation and three years for facility management services. It aims to integrate advanced GIS technology into JBVNL’s operations.

“The initiative is a part of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) launched by the ministry of power, government of India with a vision to enhance the quality, reliability and affordability of power supply to consumers,” said a JBVNL official preferring anonymity.

REPL will undertake a comprehensive turnkey approach for JBVNL, encompassing field surveys, mapping of electrical assets and consumer properties across various voltage levels, migrating existing data to a cloud platform and deploying enterprise-grade

GIS software.

The project scope includes preparing a baseline data system for the distribution network and implementing solutions to improve meter reading, billing and

energy audits.

This will ultimately modernise and enhance JBVNL’s infrastructure and service delivery through smarter network management and streamlined technological integration.

“This project is a testimony to our capabilities in delivering cutting-edge GIS solutions and robust digital infrastructure. This project will enhance the reliability and efficiency of the power distribution network. We are committed to support JBVNL in achieving this objective of power services to consumers across Jharkhand,” said REPL chairman and managing director Pradeep Misra in a statement issued to the media on Thursday.

“This project ensures accurate consumer data management, reduces power outages and minimises energy losses through better infrastructure planning and maintenance. By enabling real-time monitoring and quicker fault resolution, it improves service quality and accountability. Additionally, it supports equitable power supply, contributing to the socio-economic development of Jharkhand by fostering transparency and better governance in the electricity sector,” said REPL’s urban and infrastructure head Prabhakar Kumar in

the statement.

The statement from REPL also noted that the company has a proven track record in executing high-impact projects under Government of India initiatives. It has provided consultancy services for flagship programmes such as smart cities, AMRUT, Jal Jeevan Mission, PMAY and Skill India at multiple locations. Indicative projects include GIS-based master plans, a functional plan on education and skill development, a development plan for an outer ring road and a GIS-based property tax register.