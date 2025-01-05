Jharkhand BJP hit with 'funds embezzlement' allegations over Gogo Didi Yojana

As Hemant Soren prepares to "fulfil his poll promise" with the transfer of the enhanced amount of monthly assistance scheme to beneficiaries, a JMM leader on Saturday claimed that the BJP has "embezzled funds" collected from women across Jharkhand.

On Saturday evening, the party's general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya alleged that the BJP has "embezzled” funds in the garb of the Gogo Didi Yojana before the Jharkhand Assembly elections in November 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

"BJP members had filled up forms for the Gogo Didi Yojana, promising monthly finance to poor women, and had charged ₹500 from women for each form. The BJP collected a huge amount of money and used the funds during the Assembly polls. The state government is planning to probe into the embezzlement of funds and the culprits will not be spared for cheating poor women,” claimed Bhattacharya.

During the Assembly polls, the BJP had announced the Gogo Didi Yojana promising monthly assistance of ₹2,100 to women beneficiaries if voted to power. BJP leaders asked women to fill up forms for the scheme.

"BJP was talking about implementing the Gogo Didi Yojana in Jharkhand before the elections and they should now impress upon the Centre to implement it across the country,” said Bhattacharya.

Jharkhand's public relations department on Friday evening announced that the preparations are in full swing for the event of the Maiya Samman Yojana on January 6 in Namkum, Ranchi.