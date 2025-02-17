YouTube show row: Maharashtra cyber cell asks Ranveer Allahbadia to appear for questioning on February 24

Maharashtra Cyber cell has summoned content creator Ranveer Allahbadia to record his statement on February 24 in connection with the India's Got Latent show row, officials said on Monday.

"Earlier, Cyber officials had summoned Allahbadia to appear before the police, but he didn't turn up. Now they have summoned him again to join the investigation on February 24," an official said.

Maharashtra Cyber, a cyber and information security division, is investigating the case registered against podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia and others after he triggered a massive uproar with his crass remarks about parents and sex on Samay Raina’s web show "India’s Got Latent".

