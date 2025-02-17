MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 17 February 2025

YouTube show row: Maharashtra cyber cell asks Ranveer Allahbadia to appear for questioning on February 24

Podcaster Allahbadia failed to appear before the Khar police in Mumbai on Feb 14 despite a second summons being served to him in connection with the ‘insensitive and vulgar’ jokes made during India’s Got Latent show recently

PTI Published 17.02.25, 05:21 PM
Ranveer Allahbadia.

Ranveer Allahbadia. PTI picture.

Maharashtra Cyber cell has summoned content creator Ranveer Allahbadia to record his statement on February 24 in connection with the India's Got Latent show row, officials said on Monday.

"Earlier, Cyber officials had summoned Allahbadia to appear before the police, but he didn't turn up. Now they have summoned him again to join the investigation on February 24," an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

Maharashtra Cyber, a cyber and information security division, is investigating the case registered against podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia and others after he triggered a massive uproar with his crass remarks about parents and sex on Samay Raina’s web show "India’s Got Latent".

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Ranveer Allahbadia Maharashtra Samay Raina
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Modi ji allowed’: Ticketless women travellers to Mahakumbh stun railway official

The video of the conversation between the Danapur divisional railway manager and pilgrims heading for Prayagraj has gone viral on social media
Quote left Quote right

Pitroda's statement makes it clear that Rahul Gandhi works as an agent of China

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT