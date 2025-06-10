Security forces bust terrorist hideout in Kashmir's Darra Barachara village

Security forces on Tuesday busted a terrorist hideout in a remote area in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir and seized 10 Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGLs) along with other material, an official said.

The hideout was unearthed in Darra Barachara village in Thanamandi area during a joint search operation by police and the army, the official said.

In addition to UBGLs, the search parties also seized a damaged ammunition box, a blanket, a plastic tarpaulin, two packets of medicine, some utensils and daily use items, he said.

However, the official said no one was arrested in connection with recovery.

