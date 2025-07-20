‘Youth no longer want speeches, they want jobs’: Rahul targets BJP as Bihar job fair draws record crowd

Citing a large crowd that gathered at a job fair of the Indian Youth Congress in Patna, party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday alleged that the BJP and its "opportunistic" allies have pushed the youth of Bihar into the quagmire of unemployment.

Claiming that this is the "beginning of change", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the youth of Bihar no longer want speeches, but employment to shape their future.

In a post on X, Kharge said the massive turnout at the Mega Employment Fair organized by Indian Youth Congress in Bihar has proven that the BJP and its "opportunistic" allies have "pushed the youth of Bihar into the quagmire of unemployment".

"The transformation in the lives of the country's youth will begin from Bihar. The Congress's resolve is unwavering - rights to talent, employment for every youth, halting migration, and keeping every family together," he said in his post in Hindi.

Gandhi, in a post on X, said the massive crowd emerging at the 'Maharozgar Mela' is not just a gathering, but a message — that the youth of Bihar no longer want speeches, but employment to shape their future.

"The way BJP and Nitish government have plunged Bihar into abyss of unemployment, lakhs of youths are forced to migrate for livelihood —leaving behind their village, their family...everything.

"The youth of Bihar are hardworking, capable, and talented — they only need local and respectable employment. Now, the beginning of change has arrived. Congress and the INDIA alliance are not just bringing promises, but solutions," he said in his post in Hindi.

"Our focus is clear — rights to skills, employment for every youth, stopping migration, keeping every family together. This is the path to a prosperous Bihar!" the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha said.

The two Congress leaders also tagged a video of the huge crowd of youth thronging the employment fair organised by the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) in Patna.

The IYC claimed it is a clear proof that unemployment is the most serious problem in Bihar.

"After Jaipur and Delhi, this was another effort of ours so that qualified youths could get job opportunities through the employment fair," the Youth Congress said.

The Congress leaders raised the issue of unemployment ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar slated later this year, as the Congress-RJD-Left combine braces for wresting power from the ruling JDU-BJP alliance.

The IYC on Saturday organized a Mega Rozgar Mela 2025 for the youth of Bihar in Patna in which thousands of youth participated.

A total of 190 private companies, including Tata Alliance, Flipkart, Zipto, Voltas, Tech Mahindra, Paytm, Aditya Birla, Hitachi, and Urban Clap, participated in this job fair, where about 48,000 youth registered themselves and more than 20,000 youth were interviewed. More than 7,000 youth got job letters on the spot, the IYC claimed.

