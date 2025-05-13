‘You represent what truly matters in the judiciary’, says Kapil Sibal as CJI Sanjiv Khanna bids farewell

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna on Tuesday bid farewell to his colleagues at the Supreme Court, passing the baton to his successor, Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai.

Marking the end of his six-month tenure as the 51st Chief Justice, Justice Khanna addressed a ceremonial bench, reflecting on his journey and the responsibilities of the judiciary.

"I am speechless. I carry a lot of memories. Once you are a lawyer, you remain a lawyer. The public trust that the judiciary has cannot be commanded and has to be earned. Judiciary is a common term that represents the Bench and the Bar. Bar is the conscience keeper," said CJI Khanna, flanked by CJI-designate Justice Gavai and Justice Sanjay Kumar.

Justice Khanna, who served for 20 years as a Judge, was first appointed as an Additional Judge of the Delhi high court in 2005 and became a permanent judge the following year. Elevated to the Supreme Court in 2019, he took over as Chief Justice in November 2024.

Addressing the Bar, CJI Khanna also underscored the importance of diversity in the judiciary, noting that judges come from varied backgrounds which enrich the decision-making process.

Speaking warmly of his successor, Justice Khanna said, "Justice B.R. Gavai has been my biggest support. In him, you will have a great CJI. He will uphold the fundamental rights and liberty."

The ceremonial bench was attended by several legal luminaries who paid tribute to Justice Khanna’s judicial legacy.

As reported by Live Law, Attorney General for India R. Venkataramani praised the outgoing Chief Justice for the clarity and simplicity of his judgments, noting that he had strived to uphold individual liberties and the institutional integrity of the court.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta commended Justice Khanna's crisp judgments and the patient hearing he gave to all parties, stating, "He would make his uncle, Justice HR Khanna, proud today."

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, said, “There is no branch of law in which your clarity of thought was not evident from this side of the bench. Your encouragement of young advocates, urging them to take the floor and argue, embodies the very best qualities of a judge. You represent what truly matters in the judiciary.”

During his tenure at the apex court, Justice Khanna contributed to several landmark rulings, including those on Article 370, decriminalisation of adultery, the electoral bonds scheme, and the EVM-VVPAT tally case.

Justice B.R. Gavai will take oath as the 52nd Chief Justice of India on May 14.