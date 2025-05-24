Adityanath's warning on ‘foes in disguise’ comes with jibe at Pakistan, call for vigilance

Yogi Adityanath on Friday invoked the Ramayan to harp on the need to distinguish friends from foes to protect Sanatan Dharma and the country.

“Hamein samay rehte apne mitra aur shatru ko pehchanne ki avashyakta hai. Yaad rakhna ye kaam badi chalaki se hamein karna hoga,” the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said at a public meeting in Ayodhya.

(We have to identify our friends and foes before time. Remember, we have to do this very cleverly.)

He recalled how Ravana had sent Kalanemi, a demon disguised as a sage, to hinder Hanuman’s search for a life-saving herb (sanjeevani booti) to revive an injured Laxman. However, Hanuman saw through Kalanemi’s disguise and killed him.

“We need to identify them (friends and foes) and be careful of those who are hiding in disguise and creating hurdles for Sanatan Dharma... they are also a threat to India’s security,” Adityanath said after inaugurating Hanuman Katha Mandapam in Hanumangarhi where the story of Ram would be narrated round the clock.

Adityanath said Pakistan had lived too long, for 75 years, and did not have many days left.

“They are encouraging terrorism. I say with confidence that terrorism will destroy Pakistan one day,” he said.

“One of our revered saints had declared that Pakistan has no existence in the spiritual world. Remember, anything that does not have a real existence is artificial,” he added.

He said every Indian should be proud of the way the soldiers of the country had responded to “Pakistan’s activities”.

Adityanath condoled the death of Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari, who lost his life while rescuing a fellow soldier swept away by a river during a patrol in North Sikkim on Thursday.

“A son of Ayodhya died in the Northeast. I offer my tribute to Shashank Tiwari, who was working there as a lieutenant in the Indian Army,” he said.