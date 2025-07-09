Centre awaits Bihar’s rural road proposal to release Rs 76,000 crore under PMGSY plan

Union minister Kamlesh Paswan on Wednesday said the Centre would release funds for the construction of rural roads in Bihar as soon as the state government submit its proposal after carrying out a survey in this regard.

The survey for the construction of 45,000 km of rural roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) worth Rs 76,000 crore is currently underway.

"Immediately after receiving the survey report along with the proposal from the state, the Centre will release funds for the construction of rural roads," said Paswan, the MoS for rural development.

"The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is the first one to send its survey report, and we have released the funds. The Bihar government should send the report at the earliest. We will release the funds as and when they send it," he added.

Paswan held a meeting with the state's Rural Development Minister Shrawan Kumar and Rural Works Minister Ashok Choudhary.

The two ministers and officers of their departments gave a host of suggestions, besides raising certain demands regarding MGNREGA, PMGSY and roads.

"We will seriously consider their demands and try to fulfil them as soon as possible," Paswan said.

He claimed the NDA government at the Centre has done unprecedented work over the last 11 years.

"PM Modi has visited Bihar more than 51 times," he said, asserting that the state's future is bright.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.