Yogi Adityanath harps on Sanatan supremacy: UP CM's unity message to keep 'Bharat' safe

Yogi Adityanath has claimed that Sanatan Dharma is the only religion in the world and the rest are all sects.

Speaking at a meeting of Akhil Bharatvarshiya Avadhoot Bhes Barah Panth Yogi Mahasabha in Mahakumbh on Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister likened Sanatan Dharma to a “big banyan tree” that shouldn’t be compared with “a bush or small trees”.

“Sanatan religion is a big banyan tree, it shouldn’t be compared with a bush or small trees. There may be other sects and saints, there may be different ways of worshipping but there is only one religion and that is Sanatan Dharma,” Adityanath said.

Akhil Bharatvarshiya Avadhoot Bhes Barah Panth Yogi Mahasabha is an umbrella organisation representing 12 sects within the Nath sect, which Adityanath heads in the capacity of the mahant of Gorakhnath temple.

Sadhus belonging to other sects also attended the meeting.

“Even in India, we have many sects but they all are connected to the Sanatan Dharma. This is why different saints are sitting here together. There is no difference between them. We meet each other as if we are brothers,” Adityanath said.

“This is why we have to give one message to the world from the pure land of Kumbh, the message that the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has given that the country would remain united. Remember that we are safe when Bharat is safe. All the sects and beliefs are safe if Bharat is safe. If a crisis looms over Bharat, then the crisis is for Sanatan. If Sanatan is in trouble, then no sect or belief will be safe,” he added.

Adityanath claimed that over two crore devotees were currently camping in the Mahakumbh and predicted a footfall of around 45 crore in the coming days.

Later, Adityanath attended a meeting of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). Sources said the organisation’s future agendas were discussed at the meeting.

“Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura were on our agenda from the beginning. We now have a temple for Ram in Ayodhya and believe that the time is opportune to build the momentum for the takeover of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi and Shahi Idgah in Mathura through democratic means,” a VHP leader said.

According to Sangh Parivar outfits, both Gyanvapi and Shahi Idgah mosques were built by Mughal rulers after demolishing parts of the original Vishwanath and Krishna Janmasthan temples, respectively.

“We have to keep patience for anything as we cannot achieve our targets in haste… We’ll reach our destination anyway… But let the Sanatan be united to keep temples and mutts safe,” Adityanath said.