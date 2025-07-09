X turns ex over ‘blocking order’: Platform cries 'press censorship', Modi government denies

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X and the Narendra Modi government locked horns on Tuesday over an alleged official order of July 3 to block over 2,000 accounts, including that of the Reuters news agency.

While the Union ministry of electronics and information technology contested X’s claim of having issued any such order, the microblogging site’s global government affairs team urged affected users to pursue legal remedies, saying its own abilities to do so were limited by Indian law.

Two days after unblocking the Reuters account, X expressed concern about the “ongoing press censorship” in India and claimed that the government had issued the blocking orders.

X added that the Indian government had ordered it to withhold 2,355 accounts across the country, including those of international news outlets like Reuters and Reuters World, under Section 69A of the IT Act.

Section 69A gives the government the power to issue directions to block public access to information through any computer resource.

“Non-compliance risked criminal liability. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology demanded immediate action — within one hour — without providing justification, and required the accounts to remain blocked until further notice,” the global government affairs team of X said in a post.

The decision was taken after officials from several ministries, including home, law and justice, electronics & information technology and communication, held meetings and emphasised the need for accountability in the digital space.

“Freedom of expression cannot be a shield for irresponsible actions that endanger the nation’s unity, integrity and security,” said a home ministry official.

He, however, declined to comment on whether action would be taken against the Right-wing accounts and government-friendly influencers accused of spreading fake news, propaganda and hateful ideologies.

Sources said even the social media platforms had been prodded to monitor and curb the circulation of anti-national and misleading content.

“The government has made it clear to social media companies to implement stronger verification processes for influencers. Legal proceedings could be initiated against those influencers found to be promoting divisive narratives or misinformation,” a government official said.

Social media platforms have been asked to regularly update the government on the action taken against such posts and material at their end.

“Action will be taken under Indian law not only against those posting such content from outside India but also against individuals and networks that amplify or share such videos,” the official said.

A large number of anti-India videos have been blocked recently, including online videos of Khalistani separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and his followers.

In March, the Supreme Court had directed the Centre to formulate a mechanism to regulate social media content after consulting all stakeholders but cautioned against censorship.

“We have suggested the solicitor-general to deliberate upon and suggest such a regulatory mechanism which does not impinge upon the right of free speech and expression but at the same time is also effective enough to ensure the parameters of such fundamental right as stated in Article 19 (4) of the Constitution,” the apex court had said.

It added that the draft regulatory mechanism should be brought into the public domain for feedback before any legislative or judicial measure is taken.

In 2022, the ministry of electronics & information technology had published draft rules that proposed the formation of an appeals panel that could overturn the decisions by social media platforms on content takedowns, which would have possibly made India the first country to bring Facebook, YouTube and Twitter to heel.

Later, the draft amendment to the Information Technology (Intermediary Liability and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, disappeared from the ministry’s website as a storm started to brew over the highly contentious move.