Another arrest made in Delhi CM Rekha Gupta assault case: Police

The accused has been identified as Tahseen Syed, a friend of prime accused Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimji, officials said

PTI Published 24.08.25, 11:41 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested another person in connection with the assault on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Tahseen Syed, a friend of prime accused Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimji, they said.

On Wednesday, CM Gupta was attacked during a public hearing at her Civil Lines camp office. Khimji (41), an autorickshaw driver, was arrested in connection with the attack.

Tahseen was brought from Gujarat's Rajkot to the capital on Friday night for questioning and was arrested today, they said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

