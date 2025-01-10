'Workers mostly harassed by police': Cong asks CEO to ensure discipline on polling day

Congress leaders on Friday appealed to the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Delhi to issue written instructions to police to maintain discipline on polling day, ensuring that party workers are not harassed.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, along with other leaders, met the Delhi CEO and submitted a letter.

In the letter, Yadav highlighted the Election Commission of India's announcement of the schedule for Delhi Assembly elections and expressed the party's concerns regarding election management.

"One of the important issues, which arises for concern on the voting day is about the non-issuance of clear-cut guidelines/directions to the local police regarding the number of tables and putting up of party flags, symbols and other material used by the workers of different political parties outside the polling stations.

"It had been experienced that the Congress workers are mostly harassed by police in disguise of the Model Code of Conduct, which is against the electoral practices and healthy democratic process," he wrote in the letter.

It had also been witnessed in the last elections that there were many assembly constituencies, wherein the voting percentage was higher than other constituencies, it said.

It was also seen that due to a heavy turnout in many constituencies, there were long queues due to "poor management" at several booths, unnecessary delays and interruption in voting for hours, which resulted in the harassment not only for voters but also for the election machinery, including political party workers, till late night, Yadav mentioned.

It is further requested that no deletion or addition in the voters list should be carried out without proper verification, the letter said.

"You are also requested to take into the account the above mentioned concerns by issuing directions in writing to police to maintain the discipline by acting in an unbiased manner and to follow directions issued by the Election Commission qua the activities carried out by workers of political parties inside/outside polling stations, including putting tables, party flags, symbols and other material so that unnecessary harassment of party workers may be avoided," he wrote in the letter.

The clear cut directions to the election machinery should also be issued to smoothly manage the voting without unnecessary delays in the constituencies having higher voter turnout so that long queues and late night voting may be managed, he added.

