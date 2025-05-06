Women’s panel cagey on slurs targeting navy widow who seeks peace after Pahalgam attack

The National Commission for Women has expressed a guarded disapproval of the Right-wing backlash against Himanshi Narwal, who has called for peace despite her husband getting killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

The commission, however, stopped short of taking suo motu cognisance and ordering action on online trolls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Himanshi's husband, Lieutenant Vinay Narwal of the navy, was one of the 26 victims of the attack carried out by militants. The photo of her sitting beside his corpse in the Baisaran meadow became an icon of national grief.

At Lieutenant Narwal's 27th birth anniversary last week, Himanshi was mobbed by TV channels. She responded: "I do not want any hatred for anybody…. People going against Muslims or Kashmiris, we don’t want this. We want peace and only peace…. Of course, we want justice. Of course, the people who have done wrong to him should be punished."

Himanshi's comments came in light of reports of targeted attacks on Muslims in several places in retaliation for the Pahalgam massacre in which non-Muslims were segregated for execution. Online trolls flooded the Internet with false and sexually coloured rumours about her, and culled out photos of her friends when she studied at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar wrote on X on Sunday night: "Lieutenant Vinay Narwal ji was shot dead along with others after asking him about his religion. The entire country is hurt and angered by this terrorist attack.

“After the death of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, the manner in which his wife, Ms Himanshi Narwal, is being criticised on social media in relation to one of her statements is unfortunate.

“Perhaps her reaction may not have gone well with the angry people. But any kind of agreement or disagreement should always be expressed with decency and within constitutional limits. It is not right to troll a woman on the basis of her ideological expression or personal life."

The panel's official handle went a step further to point out that Himanshi being "targeted on social media in relation to one of her statements is extremely reprehensible and unfortunate".

Congress MP Danish Ali replied to the NCW: "Asking about the religion of martyr Lt Vinay Narwal and then shooting him shows how poisonous hatred has become. Himanshi has rejected that thinking and the mob which is hollowing out the country under the protection of the government. @NCWIndia @VijayaRahatkar Instruct the police to take action against those who make indecent and insulting comments.”

Trinamool MP Saket Gohale posted: "IT minister @AshwiniVaishnaw is VERY active when it comes to blocking accounts criticising the govt. Why has his ministry missed this tweet & the shockingly obscene comments on it? NCW chief @VijayaRahatkar runs to Bengal at the drop of a hat with 'delegations' at the slightest instance. Why hasn’t NCW ordered an FIR to be filed against these tweets?"