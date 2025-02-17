MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Women, children 'not restrained' onboard second deportation plane from US: Sources

The C-17 aircraft carrying 116 illegal Indian immigrants, including women and children, landed at the Amritsar airport late on Saturday night, with the men among the deportees claiming they were in shackles during the journey

PTI Published 17.02.25, 09:43 AM
A young woman deported from America comes out of the Amritsar Airport, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. A US military aircraft carrying 112 Indians living illegally in that country landed at the Amritsar airport late on Sunday.

Women and children onboard the second deportation plane of the US that landed in Punjab's Amritsar were "not restrained during the flight", sources said on Sunday.

The C-17 aircraft carrying 116 illegal Indian immigrants, including women and children, landed at the Amritsar airport late on Saturday night, with the men among the deportees claiming they were in shackles during the journey.

It was the second batch of Indians to be deported by the Donald Trump administration as part of its crackdown on illegal immigrants.

On the deportation flight that arrived in Amritsar on Saturday, "women and children were not restrained during the flight", the sources said.

These deportees are natives of Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, among other states.

