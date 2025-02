Women, children 'not restrained' onboard second deportation plane from US: Sources

Women and children onboard the second deportation plane of the US that landed in Punjab's Amritsar were "not restrained during the flight", sources said on Sunday.

The C-17 aircraft carrying 116 illegal Indian immigrants, including women and children, landed at the Amritsar airport late on Saturday night, with the men among the deportees claiming they were in shackles during the journey.

It was the second batch of Indians to be deported by the Donald Trump administration as part of its crackdown on illegal immigrants.

On the deportation flight that arrived in Amritsar on Saturday, "women and children were not restrained during the flight", the sources said.

These deportees are natives of Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, among other states.

