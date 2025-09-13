MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 13 September 2025

Woman seriously injured in bear attack outside home in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district

Hearing her cries, neighbours rushed to her aid and managed to chase the bear back into a nearby forest

PTI Published 13.09.25, 04:53 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

A woman was seriously injured in a bear attack in a remote village of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir early Saturday, officials said.

Rubina Begum was attacked outside her house in Gagrian, Sawjian area around 5.30 am, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hearing her cries, neighbours rushed to her aid and managed to chase the bear back into a nearby forest, they said.

Begum was admitted to a hospital in Poonch for treatment.

Her husband, Mohd Yousuf, has requested the wildlife protection department for necessary measures to prevent frequent black bear incursions into human habitats.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Human-animal Conflict
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Taliban militants kill 12 soldiers in ambush on army convoy in northwest Pakistan

The Pakistani Taliban, a jihadist group that Islamabad says is based in Afghanistan, claimed responsibility, saying it had also captured weapons and drones from the soldiers
Rajiv Shukla
Quote left Quote right

I think it (Team India’s new jersey sponsor) will be finalised in 15-20 days

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT