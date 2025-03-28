'Suitcase murder’ in Bengaluru: 32-year-old woman’s body found, husband arrested from Pune

The body of a 32-year-old woman has been found stuffed inside a suitcase here, police said.

The victim was identified as Gauri Khedekar, a native of Maharashtra, they said.

Her husband Rakesh Rajendera Khedekar fled to Pune after the crime, police said, adding the accused has been detained in connection with the murder.

The police control room was alerted by the house owner at around 5.30 pm on Thursday.

The woman and her husband moved to Bengaluru last month and were living in a flat at Doddakammanahalli village in Hulimayu police station limits, said Sarah Fatima, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Her body was found dumped in the suitcase. There were stab injuries on her body, she said.

"The accused was detained in Pune and is being brought to Bengaluru. The motive behind the murder will be ascertained after he is interrogated," she added.

Responding to reports that the accused had informed his wife's parents about killing her, the officer said, "the matter is under investigation and these details needs to be verified." The woman did bachelors in mass media while her husband who works with a private firm was working from home, police said.

Forensic experts visited the spot and collected samples, police said.

The couple had been married for two years. Rakesh, a project manager at a well-known private firm, was working from home, while Gauri, who held a bachelor's degree in mass media, was searching for a job, as reported by Hindustan Times.

According to the police, Rakesh left for Mumbai on Tuesday. On Thursday evening, he allegedly informed the landlord over the phone that he had killed his wife.

In November last year, a techie couple from Bengaluru was arrested for murdering their 15-year-old nanny, Sumaina, who had been working for them. The couple allegedly killed her for eating their child's food and then concealed her body in a suitcase before dumping it in Tamil Nadu.

Two women - a mother and daughter - were caught at Kumartuli ghat, north Kolkata, on February, 2025 while trying to throw a body into the Hooghly, stuffed inside a trolley bag.