Speculation grows over Majhi cabinet expansion as BJP leaders visit Delhi

Speculation over an imminent expansion of the Mohan Charan Majhi ministry has intensified with the recent visits of Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal and governor Raghubar Das Kambhampati to Delhi within a fortnight.

The ministry, sworn in last June, still has six vacancies, fuelling political chatter in the state capital.

Although the governor’s July 27 meeting with Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan was described as a courtesy call, it has triggered fresh speculation given his recent engagements with chief minister Majhi, deputy chief minister K.V. Singh Deo and revenue minister Suresh Pujari in Bhubaneswar.

Senior party leaders have repeatedly hinted at a possible cabinet expansion. The governor’s trip, coupled with the state BJP chief’s Delhi visit, is being viewed in political circles as a prelude to the reshuffle, which is expected to follow the approval of the party’s central leadership.

Majhi, who met top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, is believed to be waiting for a go-ahead from the high command. Aspirants have been lobbying for a berth, with speculation further fuelled by recent remarks from party leaders. “The final decision rests in the hands of the high command,” a party

insider said.

BJP’s Odisha in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar said: “Cabinet reshuffle will be done at the appropriate time. We are focusing on the restructure of the organisation.”

Sources said the chief minister is likely to assess the performance of existing ministers before finalising the expansion. “Some ministers could be dropped based on their performance. A rejig is expected,” said a

senior leader.

Majhi has reportedly asked his ministerial colleagues to submit performance reports, further fuelling speculation of an impending reshuffle.

Some ministers have come under scrutiny recently following controversies — notably, the stampede deaths during the Rath Yatra in Puri and the self-immolation of a college student in Balasore who was allegedly a victim of sexual harassment.

“The state is facing a flood situation. The central leadership will take a call at the right time, but the chief minister’s views will be central to the process,” another senior leader said. “This is a national party. Unlike the BJD, decisions are taken in consultation with the top leadership.”

While BJP state president Samal has publicly denied any discussion on cabinet expansion, sources close to him said a list of new ministers has already been drawn up.