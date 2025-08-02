MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 02 August 2025

Terrorist killed in Kulgam during gunfight with security forces, operation still underway

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorist are being ascertained

PTI Published 02.08.25, 11:15 AM
Security personnel stand guard amid an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Akhal area, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025.

Security personnel stand guard amid an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Akhal area, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. PTI

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday, officials said.

The overnight encounter began after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in a forest area at Akhal in the south Kashmir district after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the initial exchange of fire between the two sides, the operation was halted for the night, the officials said.

The cordon was strengthened and additional reinforcements were rushed to the area.

The firing resumed on Saturday morning, in which one terrorist was killed, the officials said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorist are being ascertained, they said, adding that the operation is underway.

Also Read

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Kulgam Gunfight
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

25% tariff blow with exemption cushion: Trump order mum on penalty, breather till August 7

To benefit from the October deadline, goods must be loaded onto vessels by August 7
Donald Trump.
Quote left Quote right

I heard India no longer is going to be buying oil from Russia. That's a good step

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT