UP: Woman, her lover murder eight-year-old daughter; sentenced to life imprisonment

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district has sentenced a woman and her lover to life imprisonment after finding them guilty in a two-and-a-half-year-old case of murdering her eight-year-old daughter and disappearing the body, an official said on Sunday.

The court of District Judge Amit Pal Singh on Saturday held Bindu and her lover Lala Rajbhar guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on each of them, joint director in-charge of the prosecution department PN Swami told PTI.

Giving details of the case, Swami said that Bindu of Pawpatti village of Ghazipur district was married to Nagendra of Chakra village of Mau district from whom she had two children named Shivangi (8) and Ayush (3).

Bindu's brother Bablu Rajbhar in his complaint lodged at the Rasra Police Station on June 2, 2022 had said that he had brought his sister and her two children from his house to Rasra on May 11, 2022.

Bindu had said that she would go to her in-laws' house, but she did not go to her in-laws' house and went to Katewa in the Rasra Police Station area, the house of her lover Narendra alias Lala Rajbhar.

After this, Bindu and her lover Lala hatched a criminal conspiracy and murdered Shivangi and made the body disappear.

Based on the complaint lodged by Bablu Rajbhar, a case was registered against Bindu and Lala under various sections of the IPC for murder, conspiracy and destruction of evidence.

After investigation, the police filed a chargesheet against Bindu and Lala in the court.

The court completed the hearing and pronounced the sentence in the case on Saturday, said Swami.

