Thursday, 20 February 2025

Woman detained for assaulting minor boy who requested her not to bring pet dog into lift in Greater Noida

The video of the incident sparked anger among the society members, who demanded action against the woman

PTI Published 20.02.25, 02:07 PM
Videograb

Videograb X/@rishibagree

A woman has been detained for allegedly assaulting a minor boy, who requested her not to bring her pet dog into the lift of a residential building in Greater Noida, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday in 12th Avenue Society of Gaur City 2, they said.

A purported video of the incident went viral on Thursday.

In the video, the woman was seen entering the society's lift with her pet dog and when a child in the lift objected, she was seen dragging him out of the lift. The scared boy was seen requesting the woman, but she ignored his request and dragged him out of the lift.

A case has been registered against the woman and she has been detained, police said.

"A video of Gaur 12th Avenue was going viral on social media on Wednesday in which a woman was seen dragging a child out of the lift," said Central Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shakti Mohan Avasthy.

"Police have registered a case in this regard and detained the woman. Further legal action is taken against the woman," he added.

The video of the incident sparked anger among the society members, who demanded action against the woman.

One of the resident's of Greater Noida said that the boy was seen very scared and was pleading with the woman not to enter the lift. But she did not listen to him and began dragging him out of the lift, he added.

"Instead of pacifying the scared child, she behaved rudely with the child and dragged him out of the lift. The incident was disheartening," said another resident.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

