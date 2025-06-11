'Without consent': Sidhu Moosewala's father moves court over BBC documentary 'The Killing Call'

BBC World Service released a two-part documentary on the assassination of Sidhu Moose Wala on June 11, despite strong objections and a formal complaint from his family.

The Mansa court in Punjab is scheduled to hear the petition filed by Moosewala's father, Balkaur Singh Sidhu, on June 12.

The Killing Call: Sidhu Moose Wala and the murder that shook India

Titled The Killing Call, the documentary explores the life and tragic death of Sidhu Moosewala, focusing on his fatal shooting on May 29, 2022, in Jawahar Ke village, Mansa district.

The film includes interviews with Sidhu Moosewala’s close friends, journalists, and senior police officials from Punjab and Delhi. It also features an audio interview with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, the alleged mastermind behind Moosewala’s assassination.

Originally slated for a screening at a Mumbai cinema on Wednesday evening, the BBC shifted plans and released the documentary on YouTube amid growing controversy.

Sidhu Moosewala's father's call for ban on screening

Citing the BBC's claim that the documentary would reveal previously unknown facts about Sidhu Moosewala, the late singer’s father, filed a police complaint to stop its screening in Mumbai.

“We objected over the documentary and the release is without our consent. We have taken the matter to the Mansa court but will soon move the High Court on this,” Moosewala’s dejected was quoted as saying by India Today.

Adding to the family’s distress, the documentary was released on June 11 — coinciding with what would have been Moosewala’s 32nd birthday. The family had planned a tribute in his memory, including the release of an extended play (EP) featuring some of his unreleased songs.

However, the documentary’s release on YouTube, described by his father as “an attempt to tarnish his legacy,” was made freely available for the world to watch.

Revisiting the dreaded day

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29, 2022, while travelling by car to Jawaharke village in Punjab’s Mansa district.

Gangster Goldy Brar, known to be closely associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the killing in a Facebook post. The murder was allegedly carried out to avenge the death of another gangster, Vicky Middukhera.