'Will miss his affection': Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Manmohan Singh's death

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed shock over the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

She extended her condolences to the bereaved family of the former PM, and remembered her days of working with Singh, saying she would miss his affection.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Profoundly stunned and saddened by the sudden demise of our former prime minister Manmohan Singh ji. I had worked with him and saw him from very close quarters in the Union cabinet. His erudition and wisdom were unquestionable, and the depth of the financial reforms ushered in by him in the country are widely acknowledged," Banerjee wrote on X.

"The country will miss his stewardship and I shall miss his affection. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and followers," she added.

Singh died in New Delhi on Thursday night. He was 92.

Speaking to PTI, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose recollected his interactions with the former PM and described his demise as a "personal loss".

"I was the joint secretary in the Department of Atomic Energy and as the PM he was in-charge of the department. I was also the chairman of the Atomic Energy Education Society. Dr Singh wanted me to be in the cultural department and he sent me to the National Museum which was in the doldrums. Within three months, newspapers showered praise on my work and described me as a makeover man," Bose said.

"I had the opportunity to brief him since he was the minister-in-charge of the Department of Atomic Energy. He used to listen very patiently and ask only those questions that are necessary for clarifying any point. I never saw anyone so humble, so respectful. He was more like a professor with all the dignity. After I retired as an IAS officer, he asked me to continue," Bose said.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also condoled Singh's death.

"India has lost one of its finest statesmen today. Dr Manmohan Singh's legacy goes beyond his celebrated tenure as prime minister. An architect of economic reforms that reshaped our nation's future, Dr Singh led with quiet strength, proving that leadership is about vision, not volume," he posted on X.

"My thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those mourning this profound loss," he added.

Former Congress MP and veteran politician Pradip Bhattacharjee recollected how much he was "hypnotised" by Singh's wisdom and deep knowledge.

Bhattacharjee told PTI, "It's a shocking news to me. I was practically hypnotised by his personality and deep knowledge. He was not only a great economist but also a very good human being. He was a very honest person." "We heard so many of his speeches not only in Parliament but also outside. He loved the country. He had a deep knowledge in other subjects. His sudden demise is a big loss to the country," he added.

Congress leader and former MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "He was a saint-like figure to us. I have seen him so closely and was kind of awed by his wisdom and knowledge. He was such a great human being. I consider this as a personal loss." Visva-Bharati, in a statement, said, "Dr Manmohan Singh, former prime minister and Acharya of Visva-Bharati, has expired. As the whole country goes into national mourning, Visva-Bharati too will have to mourn his passing and suspend all cultural programmes planned at the Pous Mela Binodan Mancha tomorrow (27.12.2024)." "We will also organise a special mandir in his memory as soon as possible, most likely on next Monday (30.12.2024). This is as per the express instructions and wish of the Vice-Chancellor (Offg.), Visva-Bharati. Let us all join our hearts in prayers for our decade-long Acharya, Dr Singh," it added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.