Speculative and premature: NTSB chief Homendy dismisses media reports on Air India crash

Jennifer Homendy said investigations of this magnitude take time, and that the NTSB will continue to support AAIB's ongoing probe

Reuters Published 19.07.25, 05:39 AM
The crash site of Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft

The crash site of Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft File picture

The United States National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said on Friday that recent media reports on the crash of an Air India Boeing Dreamliner that killed 260 people were premature and speculative.

A preliminary investigation released last week by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau found confusion in the cockpit shortly before the June 12 crash, and raised fresh questions over the position of the critical engine fuel cutoff switches.

A cockpit recording of dialogue between the two pilots of the flight supports the view that the captain cut the flow of fuel to the plane's engines, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing a source familiar with U.S. officials' early assessment of evidence.

GE Aerospace, Boeing, Air India, India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation and AAIB did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Homendy said investigations of this magnitude take time, and that the NTSB will continue to support AAIB's ongoing probe.

