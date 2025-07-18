MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 18 July 2025

No case of blackmailing through honeytrap has come to light in Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis

A woman had lodged a complaint in Nashik but later it was withdrawn, said Fadnavis, who handles the home portfolio

PTI Published 18.07.25, 06:18 PM
Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis PTI

No case of blackmailing through honeytrap has come to light in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the legislative assembly on Friday.

A woman had lodged a complaint in Nashik but later it was withdrawn, said Fadnavis, who handles the home portfolio.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There is no honey or trap," he said.

Also Read

Congress MLA Nana Patole had on Thursday demanded that the government make a formal statement in the assembly on an alleged "honeytrap" racket targeting state officials posted in Thane, Nashik and the Mantralaya (secretariat) in Mumbai.

He had proof related to the allegations in a pen drive, he claimed.

Speaker Rahul Narwekar then asked the government to make a statement on the issue before the end of the monsoon session on Friday.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Devendra Fadnavis Blackmail
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

A timeline of what we know about US President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein

Donald Trump was friendly for at least 15 years with Jeffrey Epstein, the multimillionaire financier and convicted sex offender who died in prison in 2019
The Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad.
Quote left Quote right

Since the pilots are no longer alive to present their side, blaming them becomes easiest

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT