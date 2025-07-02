'Will fight till my last breath': Najeeb’s mother to move SC after JNU case closure

Missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed’s mother on Tuesday said she would approach the Supreme Court to find her son, who has been untraceable since an alleged scuffle with activists of the RSS-backed ABVP on the campus nine years ago.

Badaun-based Fatima Nafis issued a statement on her renewed resolve a day after a Delhi court accepted the CBI’s closure report in the case, which dates back to 2016.

“Till date, neither Delhi Police nor the CBI has been able to arrest or take any action against the ABVP... goons who beat up my son and then made him disappear,” Fatima said on Tuesday.

“For years, rumours and lies were spread about my son. They were removed from all digital and social media platforms after the order of Delhi High Court, but the truth is this — such big investigating agencies and the entire judicial system have not been able to tell where my Najeeb is till date,” she added.

In 2018, the high court had ordered some media houses and YouTubers to remove unsubstantiated news from their websites about Najeeb joining the Islamic State.

“During this entire time, when the system tried to silence us, JNU students and students from all over the country supported me from different colleges and universities like AMU, Jamia Millia Islamia. The same children faced lathicharge on the streets, raised their voice for us — this support and this fight gives me courage,” Fatima added.

On at least two occasionsin 2017, the police had used force to disperse students protesting the disappearance of Najeeb, an MSc biotechnology student and resident of Mahi Mandavi hostel.

Then vice-chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar, who later became University Grants Commission chairperson, was gheraoed for six days by students after ABVP members found guilty of assaulting Najeeb were merely punished with hostel transfers.

Fatima said: “Many times I feel how can I give up hope? How can I let my courage break? After all, he is my son. I want my son. If for this I have to go to every court in the country — I will go. I will fight till my last breath.

“I hope that in the coming days more people will join me. This fight is not just for my son, but for every mother who wants justice for her child. If I have to go to the Supreme Court, I will go there too.”

The JNU Students’ Union termed the lower court’s order “justice denied” and burnt an effigy of the Delhi Police that initially handled the probe.

“We express our concern over the Delhi court’sdecision to accept the CBI’s closure without accountability…. We denounce thesystemic shielding of ABVP-affiliated students…. We renew our demand that the investigation be reopened with full transparency — free from administrative or political interference,” the union said in a statement.