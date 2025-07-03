Will continue as CM, there is no rift: Siddaramaiah amid Karnataka leadership speculation

The ongoing tussle for the chief minister’s chair in Karnataka shows no signs of easing.

While chief minister Siddaramaiah reaffirmed his intention to complete his full five-year term, deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar, looking visibly discontented, stated he would continue supporting Siddaramaiah.

Speculation over a potential leadership change has been swirling within the Congress-led Karnataka government for several months. The rift between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar has reportedly irked the Congress high command. To manage the situation, Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka, visited Bengaluru on Tuesday to address the matter.

After the Congress came to power in May 2023, there was reportedly an informal understanding that Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar would share the chief ministership, with each serving 2.5 years. However, there is no official confirmation on who from the AICC sanctioned this deal.

Addressing the media separately in Bengaluru on Wednesday, both leaders sought to downplay the internal discord. Siddaramaiah dismissed the rumours of a leadership change, insisting there was no confusion.

“Yes, I will continue as chief minister. Why do you have doubts? There is no confusion or rift. We are united,” Siddaramaiah said.

On the BJP and JDS state leadership’s claims of a change of guard, Siddaramaiah replied: “Are they the Congress high command?”

Reacting to the chief minister’s statement, Shivakumar said that there was no discord between them. “Party discipline is of paramount importance. I have not asked anyone to anoint me as the chief minister. I am warning those leaders who are openly claiming that there will be a leadership change — show-cause notices will be issued

against them.”