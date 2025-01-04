Odisha: Wildlife Institute of India to conduct study to track routes of Chilika's migratory birds

The mystery behind migratory birds travelling thousands of miles from Eurasia and other parts of the world to reach Odisha’s Chilika lake during the winter is all set to be solved with the forest department in collaboration with the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) deciding to undertake a satellite telemetry study of the journey of the winged creatures.

Birds from Siberia, Iran and other parts of the continent visit Chilika, Asia’s largest brackish water lake straddling three districts of Odisha, to spend the winter here. Chilika, a Ramsar site of international importance, has turned into one of the most important wintering grounds for migratory birds because of its unique environment and food stock. The reed swamps, mudflats and availability of huge fish and other nutrients in and around the 1,110 square kilometre area of the lagoon acts as a magnet for the birds.

Principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife) Prem Kumar Jha said, “We plan to attach a telemetry ring (satellite transmitter) to the birds that can track their movement. In the first phase, we will attach the rings to three to four birds. These rings will be put around their necks.” Forest minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia was also present during the interaction with the media.

Jha said, “We plan to set up a research centre at Barkul near Chilika to carry out studies on the movement of birds, olive ridley turtles and other species.”

Chief conservator of forests (wildlife) and chief executive, Chilika Development Authority (CDA) Manoj V. Nair said “We will find out the suitable birds for attaching the rings from among certain species. With the satellite tracker system, we will be able to study how far they can travel in a day and also track their journey back from Chilika. The satellite telemetry study will give the authorities feedback about their movement bit by bit.”

Khuntia said, “Last year more than 11 lakh birds of 184 species visited Chilika. This year Odisha will celebrate the 5th National Chilika Bird Festival from January 6 to January 12.” This year the bird census will be held onJanuary 18th.