Wild tusker found dead in Odisha, officials suspect electrocution from illegal farm fencing

A wild tusker died of suspected electrocution in Odisha's Deogarh district, the second such case in a month, an official said on Wednesday.

The sub-adult tusker was found dead in the Rengalbeda section under Odisha's Deogarh Forest Division on Wednesday morning.

"From preliminary investigation, it was suspected that the tusker died due to electrocution. However, the exact reason behind its death can be ascertained after post-mortem examination," Deogarh DFO Rashmi G told PTI over phone.

A team of experts from Bhubaneswar will visit the spot to conduct the autopsy of the wild elephant, she said.

The body of the tusker was found lying on the roadside near Kaunsitaila village this morning.

The elephant is believed to have died after coming across a live wire fenced to protect paddy crops. It was alleged that some farmers have illegally connected the fencing to a live electricity line, which turned into a death trap for wild animals, locals said.

Usually, solar fencing is installed by farmers to protect their crops from elephants and other wild animals with a mild electric shock.

It was the second such incident in the Reamal area in the district within a month. On September 12, another tusker died of electrocution in Mahasindhu village under similar circumstances.

According to official data, at least seven elephants were electrocuted to death from April to September 15 of this year.

