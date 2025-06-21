MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Wife Sonam, her 'boyfriend' remanded to 13-day judicial custody

Raghuvanshi and his wife went missing while honeymooning in Meghalaya's Sohra area on May 23

PTI Published 21.06.25, 08:45 PM
Family members of Raja Raghuvanshi, who was allegedly murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, cut out the picture of his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi from a poster of their marriage after she was accused of plotting his murder, in Indore, Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

A local court here on Saturday remanded Sonam Raghuvanshi and her alleged boyfriend Raj to 13-day judicial custody in connection with the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi.

The police custody for the two prime accused – Raja’s wife Sonam, and Raj – ended on Saturday, and the special investigation team probing the case did not seek an extension, officials said.

"The accused were remanded to 13-day judicial custody. The police did not seek extension of the custody," Assistant Public Prosecutor Tushar Chanda told PTI.

Also Read

Raghuvanshi and his wife went missing while honeymooning in Meghalaya's Sohra area on May 23. His highly decomposed body was found in a gorge on June 2.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

