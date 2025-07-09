Who is Nimisha Priya? Indian nurse on death row for murder of Yemeni national

Convicted of murder, Indian-origin nurse Nimisha Priya is expected to be executed on July 16 in Yemen’s capital Sanaa. India is engaged in efforts to prevent the execution, people familiar with the matter told PTI on Tuesday.

Priya, hailing from Kollengode in Kerala's Palakkad district, was found guilty of murdering a Yemeni man in July 2017. He was her business partner.

In 2020, a Yemeni court handed her the death sentence, and the country's Supreme Judicial Council dismissed her appeal in November 2023.

Priya’s mother, Prema Kumari, now stationed in the Yemeni capital, made a last-ditch appeal to Indian authorities via a video message.

“This is my final plea. She has only a few days left. Every member of the action council has worked tirelessly to raise funds. I beg the Centre and the council to do everything possible to save her life.”

Reason behind conviction

According to reports, Priya was sentenced to death by a Yemeni trial court in 2020 for the alleged murder of Talal Abdo Mehdi. The sentence was upheld by the Supreme Judicial Council in November 2023, and finally approved by President Rashad al-Alimi on December 30 last year. The order has been with the public prosecutor since January 2024.

On Thursday, social worker Samuel Jerome Baskaran, who holds power of attorney for Priya’s mother and has been facilitating negotiations, confirmed that the letter of prosecution had been issued to jail authorities.

“The execution is scheduled for July 16. Options are still open. The Government of India can intervene in the matter to save her life,” Jerome was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Jerome added that he will return to Yemen immediately to resume discussions with Yemeni officials and Talal’s family.

Who is Nimisha Priya?

Priya, who hails from Kollengode in Kerala’s Palakkad district, moved to Yemen in 2011 to work as a nurse. In 2015, she opened a medical clinic in Sana’a with the support of Talal Abdo Mehdi, a Yemeni national who acted as her local sponsor. Her husband and young daughter returned to India in 2014 amid financial strain.

According to media reports, Talal is believed to have forged documents suggesting a marriage to Priya, confiscated her passport, and subjected her to sustained physical and psychological abuse. He also reportedly made financial demands and issued threats.

In 2017, Priya attempted to recover her passport by drugging Talal using sedatives. However, the overdose proved fatal. She was arrested and charged with murder soon after. An accomplice was also reportedly implicated in the case.

Blood money offer, but no response from victim’s family

Under Yemeni law, the death sentence may be averted if the victim’s family accepts ‘diya’..blood money in exchange for a pardon. According to Jerome, a sponsor has pledged 1 million dollar toward this end. However, Talal’s family has yet to respond to the offer.

“We had made an offer to the family during the last meeting. So far, they have not responded,” Jerome said. “I am leaving for Yemen today to resume the negotiations.”

The silence from Talal’s relatives has complicated ongoing diplomatic efforts, especially with the execution date drawing near.

An Iranian official on Thursday reportedly said that Iran “will do whatever it can” in the case. Iran maintains close relations with the Houthi-led government that currently controls Sana’a, where Priya is imprisoned.

Priya is currently lodged in a prison in the Houthi-controlled capital.

The Indian government had earlier reiterated its commitment to extending “all possible help.” In December 2024, Priya’s mother had approached the Delhi High Court to request an exemption from India’s travel ban on Yemen, citing the urgency of her daughter’s case.

Since gaining approval to travel, Kumari has remained in Yemen for over a year, visiting her daughter in jail and advocating for her release.

Her mother, a domestic worker from Kochi, has been leading the campaign with support from civil society groups and the “Save Nimisha Priya” Action Council, which has coordinated fundraising efforts to arrange the blood money.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs has not yet issued an update beyond Friday’s brief statement.