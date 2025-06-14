‘When will you speak up’: On Trump’s 79th birthday, Congress tells Modi to find courage to act

The Congress on Saturday doubled down on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s continued silence over Donald Trump’s repeated claims of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan and said the US President made 13 such assertions in recent weeks.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, wrote on X to highlight the issue on Trump’s 79th birthday.

“Today President Trump turns 79. In the 34 days between May 10, 2025 and June 13, 2025, he trumpeted publicly on 13 different occasions in 3 different countries that he had brought about a cease-fire between India and Pakistan using trade with America as a carrot and stick. He, of course, showered praise on both countries in equal measure. Narendra Modi when will you speak up?” Ramesh posted.

He also shared a compilation of the 13 occasions where Trump made such remarks, including quotes and links to media coverage of each statement.

On Friday, Ramesh had reiterated the Congress’s concern after Trump once again stated that he “stopped a war between India and Pakistan.” Ramesh wrote on X that while Trump continues to make the claim for the “nth time,” the Indian prime minister remains silent.

Ramesh shared a video clip of Trump’s remarks, where the US President asserted that he “stopped a war between India and Pakistan” using “trade.”

Ramesh pointed out that Trump’s fresh remarks came even as India mourned the victims of the Air India crash in Ahmedabad. “This was at the Kennedy Centre in Washington DC yesterday. And the Prime Minister continues to be silent on these claims,” he noted.

The recent round of India-Pakistan hostilities was triggered by the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. India conducted precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7. In retaliation, Pakistan targeted Indian military bases over the next three days, but India responded forcefully.

The conflict reportedly de-escalated after military-to-military communication between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both nations on May 10, resulting in an agreement to cease further military action.

Despite Trump’s repeated assertions that the US played a key role in stopping the conflict, India has maintained that the ceasefire understanding emerged from direct DGMOs-level dialogue and not external mediation.

Rahul Gandhi on June 3 took a dig at PM Modi saying he had surrendered before the US President Donald Trump and accepted a ceasefire with Pakistan.

“I know the BJP-RSS people very well. Apply a little pressure on them and they get scared. Jaise udhar se Trump ne ek ishaara kiya, phone uthaya, kaha Modi ji kya kar rahe ho? (Trump picked the phone and asked Modi what he was up to? Narendar… surrender,” Rahul said addressing Congress workers at Bhopal. “Aur, ji hazoor karke, Narendra Modi ji ne Trump ke ishaare ka paalan kiya. (Saying yes sir, Narendra Modi acted on the instructions of Trump).”

Earlier this week, the Congress alleged that India had faced three “huge diplomatic setbacks” in its ties with the US. According to Ramesh, America has been increasingly clubbing India and Pakistan together in its rhetoric, reflecting what he called the Modi government’s “failed” foreign policy driven by domestic politics.

Calling for a more cohesive national response, Ramesh urged the prime minister to put aside his “stubbornness” and convene an all-party meeting and a special session of Parliament.