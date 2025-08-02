RBI to help count Puri temple treasure as Ratna Bhandar reopens after 46 years

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has assured the Odisha government that it will assist the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, Puri, in preparing an inventory of the valuables stored in the temple’s Ratna Bhandar (treasure trove).

The RBI has also nominated two senior officials for the task.

Odisha law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said on Friday: “Based on our request, the RBI has selected two members to monitor the counting of valuables belonging to Lord Jagannath. Once the ornaments are shifted from the strong rooms to the inner chamber of the Ratna Bhandar, we will notify the RBI of the schedule. The inventory will then be carried out in the presence of the nominated officials.”

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has completed repair works on the Ratna Bhandar. Chairman of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee and Puri’s titular king, Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb, who recently inspected the site, praised the ASI’s efforts.

“The treasure trove is completely safe and secure. The restoration has been carried out exceptionally well in the traditional temple architectural style. It’s stunning,” he said.

The Ratna Bhandar comprises two chambers and stores the jewels and ornaments of Lord Jagannath and his siblings. The last full inventory of the Ratna Bhandar was conducted in 1978. Although the outer chamber was opened in 2018, officials were unable to access the inner chamber due to the keys being untraceable.

The Ratna Bhandar was reopened on July 14, 2024, after 46 years. With the restoration now complete, officials said the inventory process will begin shortly.