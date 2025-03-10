‘We are not afraid’: Congress calls ED raid on Bhupesh Bagel BJP diversion tactic

The Congress on Monday criticised the Enforcement Directorate raids on the premises of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel as a diversionary tactic to manage headlines as the Parliament session begins in Delhi.

Baghel’s premises were raided as part of a money laundering investigation against his son in the alleged liquor scam case, PTI reported ED sources as saying.

The premises of Bhupesh Baghel's son, Chaitanya, in Bhillai of Durg district, an alleged close associate of Chaitanya Baghel, Laxmi Narayan Bansal alias Pappu Bansal, and some others were also being searched under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), PTI reported.

Chaitanya shares the Bhillai accommodation with his father.

“Today, when the Parliament session is starting, the BJP, which is surrounded from all sides, in order to change the headline and divert the country's attention from tariff, falling economy, voter list fraud etc., got the house of senior Congress leader, Mr. @bhupeshbaghel ji raided by ED since this morning. BJP should understand that it will neither be able to stop Congress nor any of our leaders. We are not afraid, nor will we be afraid,” Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera posted on X.

Also Read Trinamool readies to take up fight over electoral rolls in Parliament session

The Telegraph Online has reported how Bengal’s ruling party, chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress, has been readying parliamentary tools to flag the issue of what the party calls voter-list fraud “with the blessings of the Election Commission”.

US President Donald Trump saying India has agreed to cut tariffs after being “exposed” has also given ammunition to the Opposition to target the government in the second half of the Budget session of Parliament that begins Monday.