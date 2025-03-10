MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 10 March 2025

‘We are not afraid’: Congress calls ED raid on Bhupesh Bagel BJP diversion tactic

Opposition party links action to Parliament session that begins Monday, says Narendra Modi government trying to hide tariff threat, falling economy, voter list fraud

Our Web Desk Published 10.03.25, 11:15 AM
Gathering during raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on premises linked to Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, in connection with an alleged liquor scam, in Bhilai, Monday, March 10, 2025.

Gathering during raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on premises linked to Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, in connection with an alleged liquor scam, in Bhilai, Monday, March 10, 2025. PTI

The Congress on Monday criticised the Enforcement Directorate raids on the premises of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel as a diversionary tactic to manage headlines as the Parliament session begins in Delhi.

Baghel’s premises were raided as part of a money laundering investigation against his son in the alleged liquor scam case, PTI reported ED sources as saying.

ADVERTISEMENT

The premises of Bhupesh Baghel's son, Chaitanya, in Bhillai of Durg district, an alleged close associate of Chaitanya Baghel, Laxmi Narayan Bansal alias Pappu Bansal, and some others were also being searched under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), PTI reported.

Chaitanya shares the Bhillai accommodation with his father.

“Today, when the Parliament session is starting, the BJP, which is surrounded from all sides, in order to change the headline and divert the country's attention from tariff, falling economy, voter list fraud etc., got the house of senior Congress leader, Mr. @bhupeshbaghel ji raided by ED since this morning. BJP should understand that it will neither be able to stop Congress nor any of our leaders. We are not afraid, nor will we be afraid,” Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera posted on X.

Also Read

The Telegraph Online has reported how Bengal’s ruling party, chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress, has been readying parliamentary tools to flag the issue of what the party calls voter-list fraud “with the blessings of the Election Commission”.

US President Donald Trump saying India has agreed to cut tariffs after being “exposed” has also given ammunition to the Opposition to target the government in the second half of the Budget session of Parliament that begins Monday.

RELATED TOPICS

Chhattisgarh Congress Enforcement Directorate (ED)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Probe animal export to Vantara, network of wildlife orgs writes to South Africa’s minister

Wildlife Animal Protection Forum of South Africa says ‘legitimate concerns’ have been raised about Anant Ambani’s ‘zoo’ in Gujarat in the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora
Virat Kohli celebrates win against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final cricket match, in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, March 9, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Winning four ICC titles is truly a blessing, and I consider myself very lucky

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT