Rahul Mamkootathil resigns as Kerala Youth Congress president amid Malayalam actress’s misconduct allegations

Congress MLA from Kerala, Rahul Mamkootathil, resigned on Thursday as state Youth Congress president following allegations of misbehaviour made by Malayalam actress Rini Ann George.

His decision comes even as the Congress leadership has initiated an internal inquiry into the matter.

Mamkootathil, addressing reporters at his residence in Adoor on Thursday, said he had spoken to senior party leaders earlier in the day.

“They did not demand my resignation. The actress is my friend, and I don’t believe the person she mentioned was me. She is my good friend and will remain so. I believe that I have not done anything against the law or the Constitution of the country until now,” he said.

He announced his resignation at the end of the press conference, stating, “At a time when the state government is facing severe protests and allegations, Congress leaders and party workers should not spend their time and energy on such matters. Hence, I have decided to resign from the post of Youth Congress president. I still believe that I have not committed any illegal act.”

Soon after making the announcement, Mamkootathil declined further questions and went inside his house.

Responding to the controversy, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said that “nobody found guilty will be spared.”

The actress, while addressing reporters on Wednesday, alleged that “a prominent youth leader and elected representative from a well-known political party” had sent her objectionable messages and invited her to a five-star hotel.

“I first received objectionable messages from him then. Despite my warnings, he continued his behaviour,” George said, claiming the politician’s conduct began three years ago after they connected on social media.

She said she had complained to senior party leaders, but her concerns were ignored. “The image I had in my mind about them has been shattered. Even after my complaint, he was given several prominent positions within the party,” George said, according to PTI.

She also explained her reluctance to file a formal complaint, citing safety concerns and lack of faith in the justice system.

“I have not suffered any assault; I only received these messages. But through my friends, I learned that several other women faced harassment, and I am speaking up for them,” she added.

Though she refrained from naming the leader, protests by BJP and CPI(M)’s youth wing DYFI specifically targeted Mamkootathil, demanding his resignation as MLA.



