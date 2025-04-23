We are all grieving… Young people come to enjoy here; they shouldn’t return home in coffins’: Mehbooba Mufti

Union home minister Amit Shah has to find out why the “horrendous” attack occurred, Jammu and Kashmir ex-chief minister Mehbooba Mufti told The Telegraph Online on Wednesday, the day after terrorists gunned down at least 26 people, mostly tourists, at a meadow in the Valley.

“This is horrendous. Never ever have tourists been attacked in this manner. This is unimaginable. Young people come here to enjoy, they should not return home in coffins,” Mehbooba said.

In Rajouri district, doors of mosques were opened to accommodate tourists stranded as the Jammu-Srinagar highway was shut after Tuesday’s attack. Throughout Tuesday night, mosques made public announcement calling the people to support Wednesday's shutdown.

Picture: Sourced by our correspondent

A number of people, including AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, have said the attack is also a failure of intelligence. Asked about it, Mehbooba said, “The Union home minister has to find out. We can’t say for now.”

The People’s Democratic Party chief added she did not want to make any political statement at this moment. “We are all grieving right now.”

Picture: Sourced by our correspondent

Mehbooba along with PDP supporters held a protest march at Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Wednesday condemning the attack.

Shops, fuel stations, and commercial establishments were shut across the Valley as Kashmiris expressed their anger at the terrorist attack that will deal a body blow to tourism in the state.

The attack comes at the peak of a tourism season that witnessed a record three million visitors last year

“There is a total shutdown. After 2019 we were allowed to protest. We led a rally till Ghanta Ghar, Lal Chowk. The people of Kashmir are very sad. They are hurt. No one in Kashmir could have imagined that such a thing could happen,” Mehbooba said.

Picture: Sourced by our correspondent

On Tuesday, after information on the death toll had started trickling in, Mehbooba on her X handle had condemned the attack.

“Historically, Kashmir has welcomed tourists warmly, making this rare incident deeply concerning. A thorough investigation is needed to bring the perpetrators to justice and examine potential security lapses. Ensuring visitor safety is paramount, and steps must be taken to prevent future attacks,” she wrote.

Later, in another post where she called upon the people of Kashmir to support the shutdown called by the Chamber and Bar Association, Jammu, she wrote: “This isn’t just an attack on a select few – it is an attack on all of us.”

She said she plans to visit Pahalgam on Thursday.

“We wanted to go today. But we were not allowed since the Union home minister is visiting. We will try to go tomorrow,” she said.