RSS row exposes Congress divide in Karnataka: Shivakumar’s praise vs Priyank Kharge’s caution

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar ignited controversy within the Congress by adopting a “soft” stance on the RSS.

The episode unfolded at Bengaluru’s JP Park during DKS’s “Walk with Bengaluru” outreach programme held Monday afternoon, when BJP MLA Munirathna appeared in full RSS uniform. A heated exchange on stage saw Munirathna accuse Shivakumar of turning a government event into a Congress affair, prompting police to remove him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to reporters, Shivakumar criticised the MLA’s behaviour but defended the RSS as an institution, saying, “What’s the link between RSS and this? That organisation has a history and has been doing its own work.”

He added that Munirathna’s actions had dishonoured the Sangh: “It’s disrespect shown to that organisation, not me. That organisation has a history.”

The Karnataka deputy chief minister had some months ago recited the RSS anthem inside the assembly, which drew criticism from AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, and DKS had to issue an apology.

Priyank Kharge, the minister for rural development and panchayat raj, on Monday clarified his earlier remarks regarding the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), stating he never suggested banning the organisation itself but only sought to restrict its activities in government-run spaces.

Speaking to PTI, Kharge said, “I never mentioned RSS should be banned. I only said its activities in government schools, universities, and state archaeological sites should not be allowed.”

In a letter dated October 4 to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Kharge, son of Congress president Kharge, urged a ban on RSS activities across government institutions and public premises.

The minister alleged that the RSS has been conducting its ‘shakhas’ in government and government-aided schools and on public grounds, where “slogans are shouted and negative ideas are instilled in the minds of children and youth.”

The chief minister’s office shared the letter with the media on Sunday, noting that officials should consider it and take appropriate action.

Priyank’s letter argued that the RSS belief system “was contrary to India’s ideals of unity and secular framework.” He added, “When divisive forces that sow hatred among the people raise their heads, our Constitution, founded on the core principles of integrity, equality, and unity, grants us the authority to curb such elements and uphold the secular values of the nation.”

The minister further alleged that RSS activities involve “aggressive displays…while wielding sticks,” conducted without police permission, which he claimed could have a harmful psychological impact on children and youth.

Calling for strong government intervention, Priyank wrote, “In the interest of the well-being of the country’s children, youth, the public, and society as a whole, I earnestly request that a ban be imposed on all types of activities conducted by the RSS, whether under the name of ‘shakha’, ‘sanghik’, or ‘baithak’.”

The contrasting positions of the two senior Congress leaders exposed an internal debate over how the party should navigate the politically sensitive presence of the RSS in Karnataka.

Priyank’s letter came amid RSS plans for mega-events in Karnataka throughout its centenary celebrations.

Kharge junior told reporters in Bengaluru that he had requested the CM to ensure that RSS should not hold events in public spaces, particularly those involving road marches with sticks and objectionable slogans.

“Let them do it privately in private schools or any individual’s property. We have no objection to it,” he said, adding that RSS leaders “lie and sow the poisonous seeds of communalism.”

Priyank also noted the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in his Vijay Dashami address, had acknowledged rising economic inequality in the country over the last decade.

Leader of Opposition and party leader Rahul Gandhi too, has repeatedly mentioned that his and the Congress' fight is against the RSS and its ideology.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, endorsed the request, saying that RSS activities should face restrictions in public spaces. “Whatever event is to be held in a public place must have government permission, but the RSS members have been conducting programmes without any prior approval,” Yathindra, an MLC, said in Raichur on Sunday.

“So, there should be a restriction on that. They don’t organise programmes casually. They conduct them with a poisonous ideology.”

Karnataka BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra accused him of “displaying his foolishness” and seeking a “gimmick” through a letter that Congress has no power to enforce. In a post on X, Vijayendra added, “Chorus and chants of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, resonated by both the young and the old from RSS shakhas, seem to have unnerved those used to hearing ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans!”

The issue drew attention from other states as well.

Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma questioned Priyank’s rationale, asking, “On what basis are such things being said?”