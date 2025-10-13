‘Ab Ki Bar 50 Par’: Congress questions PM Modi’s silence on Trump’s India-Pakistan peace claim

The Congress on Monday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims of brokering peace between India and Pakistan, with “Ab Ki Bar 50 Par” jibe.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh wrote, “This time – the 51st time that he has made this claim of having used tariffs to force India into the abrupt halt to Operation Sindoor – President Trump has given specific numbers on the tariff threats he reportedly made. And our PM continues to be silent while hailing him on his peace efforts in relation to Gaza.”

Congress wrote on X, “Ab Ki Bar 50 Par,” a reference to the number of times Trump has taken credit for ending the conflict.

On Monday evening, PM Modi had welcomed the release of all remaining Israeli hostages, praising Trump’s “unwavering peace efforts” and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “strong resolve.”

“We welcome the release of all hostages after over two years of captivity. Their freedom stands as a tribute to the courage of their families, the unwavering peace efforts of President Trump and the strong resolve of Prime Minister Netanyahu. We support President Trump’s sincere efforts to bring peace to the region,” Modi posted on X.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed that all 20 remaining living hostages held by Hamas had been released after spending more than two years in captivity in Gaza.

Earlier in the day, Trump, while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Israel for a hostage-prisoner swap, claimed that his tariff threats were the reason for halting the India-Pakistan military conflict earlier this year.

“I settled a few of the wars just based on tariffs. For example, between India and Pakistan. I said, if you guys want to fight a war and you have nuclear weapons, I am going to put big tariffs on you both, like 100 per cent, 150 per cent, and 200 per cent,” Trump said. “I had that thing settled in 24 hours. If I didn’t have tariffs, you could have never settled that war.”

The US President also referred to the ongoing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, saying he would be able to resolve them too, as he was “good at solving wars.”