Zelensky calls PM Modi ahead of SCO summit, urges India to push for ceasefire in Ukraine conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Narendra Modi on Saturday ahead of the Prime Minister’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

“I informed about the talks with President Trump in Washington with the participation of European leaders,” Zelensky said in a post on X, adding it was a productive and important conversation, a shared vision among partners on how to achieve real peace.

Stating that Ukraine is ready for a meeting with “the head of Russia”, Zelensky added: “Almost two weeks have passed, and during this time, when Russia should have been preparing for diplomacy, Moscow has given no positive signal — only carried out cynical strikes on civilian targets and killed dozens of our people.”

The Ukrainian President said he thanked PM Modi for his words of condolences to the families of the victims.

“We coordinated our positions ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. The end of this war must begin with an immediate ceasefire, with the necessary silence,” he said.

According to Zelensky: “India is ready to make the necessary efforts and to deliver the appropriate signal to Russia and other leaders during the meetings on the sidelines of the (SCO) summit.”

The Prime Minister, in his X post on the conversation, said: “Thank President Zelenskyy for his phone call today. We exchanged views on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspect, and efforts to restore peace and stability. India extends full support to all efforts in this direction.”

Modi is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with Putin on Monday on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, northern China. The Ukraine conflict is expected to be one of the focus areas of the talks.

The Prime Minister arrived in Tianjin on Saturday evening to attend the two-day SCO summit, which begins on Sunday.

