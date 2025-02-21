Voice test to investigate blackmail in KIIT student’s suicide case

The Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police commissionerate took Advik Srivastava, the student accused of abetting the suicide of Prakriti Lamsal, on a three-day transit remand for interrogation.

Srivastava was arrested under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the BNS after Prakriti died by suicide on the KIIT campus on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, Srivastava was forwarded to judicial custody.

Srivastava, 21, will undergo a voice spectrography test to ascertain the authenticity of the number of purported videos, in which he had apparently blackmailed and harassed her. He was heard using abusive language against Prakriti.

The test is a non-invasive procedure that uses a spectrogram to analyse the sound waves of a person’s voice.

Srivastava was nabbed based on the complaint filed by Prakriti’s cousin

Siddhant Sigdel.

The commissionerate of police (Bhubaneswar-Cuttack), in a release, said that it is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all students. “In case of any difficulty, the students can approach Bhubaneswar-Cuttack commissionerate police on our 24x7 available number 8280338301,” the release said.

The Odisha government has set up a help desk to facilitate the safe return of the Nepali students who left the KIIT campus following the unrest caused by Prakriti’s suicide.

In a notification, the state government has said: “The help desk will also reach out to the students and facilitate their early return or any other issue relating to their personal well-being. All affected students and parents are requested to reach out to the help desk for early return to the institution for their

academic pursuit.”

The help desk will be run by nine people and the director of higher education, Prasanna Mohapatra, will remain the nodal officer of the help desk. The KIIT authorities have also announced a scholarship in memory of Prakriti Lamsal.

The high-level team constituted by the Odisha government has summoned the founder of KIIT and KISS, Dr Achyuta Samanta, to appear before it on Friday afternoon.