Putin calls Narendra Modi, extends 'full support to India's fight against terrorism'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is said to have extended “full support to India in the fight against terrorism”.

The call came a day after Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov — in a conversation with Pakistan’s deputy Premier Ishaq Dar — offered to mediate a political settlement between India and Pakistan if both capitals were “interested”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read Russian foreign minister Lavrov urges restraint amid rising India-Pakistan tensions

Announcing the conversation between Putin and Modi, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: “He (Putin) conveyed deepest condolences on the loss of innocent lives and expressed full support to India in the fight against terrorism. He emphasised that the perpetrators of the heinous attack and their supporters must be brought to justice.”

The Russian readout was, however, worded differently. Extending condolences over the loss of life from the “barbaric terrorist attack” in Pahalgam, the Russian embassy in India said: “Both sides underscored the need for an uncompromising fight against terrorism in all its manifestations.”

There was no mention in either readout of whether Putin had discussed Lavrov’s offer to Pakistan with Modi. India has always bristled at any mention of third-party intervention in settling disputes with Pakistan, particularly on Kashmir.

Lavrov had spoken to Dar — who is also Pakistan’s foreign minister — on a request from the latter.

“The parties specifically discussed the dangerously growing tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad,” the Russian readout on the Lavrov-Dar meeting said.

“The Russian side stressed its readiness to contribute to a political settlement of the situation triggered by the April 22 terrorist attack in the Pahalgam area, should both Islamabad and New Delhi be interested.”

Apart from Pahalgam, Modi and Putin also discussed the bilateral relationship, particularly the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.

The Russian readout underscored that the strategic partnership between the two countries was “not subject to external influence and continues to develop dynamically in all areas”.

This appeared a tip of the hat to India’s remaining committed to its relationship with Moscow despite Western pressure to distance itself from Russia in the wake of the Ukraine conflict.

Japan defence minister Gen Nakatani, who is visiting Delhi, condemned the Pahalgam attack on Monday and expressed solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism

During his meeting with defence minister Rajnath Singh, Nakatani discussed defence cooperation and regional security.