Odisha CM vows zero tolerance for crimes against women in Independence Day speech

Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday asserted that his government would adopt a policy of “zero tolerance” towards crimes against women.

His government has been facing criticism following an upsurge in cases of sexual violence and the immolation deaths of three young women.

During his Independence Day address after hoisting the national flag at Mahatma Gandhi Marg here, Majhi said: “Irrespective of how powerful these people are, the perpetrators of crimes against women will be put behind bars. Police have been given full powers to take necessary action against them.”

He promised to crack down on the drug mafia and curb hooliganism across the state. “We are identifying criminals who will be dealt with in the strictest possible way. The government will not hesitate to enact special laws against organised crime, if necessary. Extortion and forceful collection of protection money will be stopped and treated as organised crime,” he added.

The chief minister vowed to ensure the safety of students. “All educational institutions, especially colleges and universities, will be declared ‘safe zones,’ with a complete ban on alcohol and drug consumption on campuses,” Majhi said, adding that anti-social activities by non-students would be suppressed. “To provide a safe environment for female students, steps are being taken to implement the ‘Shaktishree’ programme. Instructions have been issued to establish mechanisms for swift grievance redressal in all higher education institutions.”

Additionally, Majhi shared his plans for economic growth. “By 2036, when we celebrate the centenary of our statehood, Odisha will be a prosperous state, our economy will reach $50,000 crore, and by 2047, it will become a $1.5 lakh crore economy. Odisha will be ranked among the top five states of the country,” adding that his government had the necessary willpower to achieve this.

Highlighting the state’s industrial policy, he stated that the Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 has attracted investment proposals worth ₹17 lakh crore.

He also announced his government’s intention to make Odisha a pharma hub and a major centre for semiconductor manufacturing, which would create over 3.5 lakh jobs. He further promised to create 85,000 government jobs in two years.

Majhi outlined his vision for transforming Jagannath Dham into a religious and cultural centre. “A decision has been made to designate Puri as a metropolitan corporation, and work has to establish a world-class Shri Jagannath Museum, library, research centre, interpretation centre, and aquarium,” he said.