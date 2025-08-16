Pinarayi Vijayan calls for unity to resist communal forces trying to destroy 'the idea of India'

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday called for unity to resist the communal forces that were trying to destroy “the idea of India”.

“Communal forces are strengthening their attempts to destroy the idea of India by trying to create religious and racial divisions. We all need to be united, irrespective of our religious and racial differences, to defeat such attempts,” Vijayan said after hoisting the national flag at the Central Stadium on the country’s 79th Independence Day.

He said that the country has achieved a lot in 78 years of its independence, but was yet to realise the vision of freedom fighters who wanted to rid the country of social inequalities.

“India has made progress in various sectors and has received global recognition for the strides it has made. However, there are challenges which the country is facing in issues such as poverty, hunger, child labour, communal rifts and unemployment,” Vijayan said.

The Marxist veteran exhorted people to rededicate themselves to accomplishing the dream of the freedom fighters who suffered unimaginable tortures and sacrificed their lives for this country.

Referring to the development in Kerala, Viayan said steps were being taken to

turn the state into a scientific and innovative society. He said that amid the strengthening of public welfare and development, everyone needed to pledge to eradicate poverty and build a Kerala of the future.

The chief minister inspected the armed paramilitary contingents lined up at the stadium for a parade. He also presented the President’s medals for distinguished services to officers from the police, fire and prison departments.